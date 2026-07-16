Provident Industrial and Junction Commercial Real Estate Complete Sale of Northcourt 290 Distribution Center in Houston

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident and their capital partner Junction Commercial Real Estate have closed the off-market sale of Northcourt 290 Distribution Center, a 242,700-square-foot, Class A industrial distribution facility in inner Northwest Houston.

Located at 8020 Northcourt Road, majority of the facility is leased to Daltile, serving as the company's Houston Headquarters. The building was purpose-built for modern logistics operations, featuring a 180-foot truck court, 48 dock-high doors, two oversized grade-level doors, ESFR fire suppression, and significant trailer storage capacity.

The property sits within 0.70 miles of US Highway 290 and 3.5 miles from Beltway 8, providing direct access to Houston's major transportation corridors. The property is well-positioned within a highly active infill Northwest Houston industrial corridor that continues to attract strong tenants and investor demand.

"This closing reflects sustained demand for institutional-grade industrial product in Northwest Houston, where limited supply and strong tenant performance continue to support investor activity. The project's execution from development through disposition of the property highlights the strength of coordinated efforts across all teams involved," said Christen Vestal, Market Officer at Provident Industrial.

"Northcourt 290 Distribution Center yielded an excellent result for our investment group and is a testament to the value of partnering with a proven, reliable developer like Provident. Together, we executed on schedule, delivered the project as planned, and met our investors' expectations. That consistent execution and disciplined approach has built a trusted relationship in our platform and has positioned us for sustained success," said Reed Vestal, CEO at Junction Commercial Real Estate.

CBRE National Partners' Nathan Wynne and Ed Frantz facilitated the transaction and represented the seller in sourcing the confidential buyer.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through the development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, visit www.provident.net.

About Junction

Junction Commercial Real Estate is a Houston-based, full-service firm specializing in development, investment management, construction management, and brokerage. With more than 110 years of combined experience, the Junction team has brokered, acquired, developed, managed, and sold billions of dollars in commercial real estate assets across the United States and internationally. Known for its entrepreneurial approach, market expertise, and commitment to delivering results, Junction partners with clients, investors, and stakeholders to create long-term value throughout every stage of the real estate lifecycle. For more information, visit JunctionUSA.com.

Media Contact - Zane Warren, [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.