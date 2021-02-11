Provident State Bank, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), announces the appointment of John A. Scaldara, 57, as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Provident State Bank, Inc. and to PSB Holding Corp., effective February 10, 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome John to our executive team," said Melissa Quirk, PSB President and CEO. "John's extensive banking experience will make an immediate impact as we position PSB for the future. John brings strong leadership and is an excellent addition to the PSB team."

John started his career in banking with The Columbia Bank in 1989 as Controller and rose to COO and President before the acquisition of the Bank to Fulton Financial Corporation in February 2006. From 2006 through 2019, he held the position of Executive Vice President of FFC and CEO and Chairman of its MD banking franchise, The Columbia Bank.

