Provident Unveils New End Seal with 30% Recycled Rubber at FTA Infoflex

APPLETON, Wis., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the increasing desire for sustainable solutions within the flexographic printing market, Provident, LLC introduces its new eco-friendly end seal. This innovative product is engineered to deliver the performance and durability expected from Provident while notably reducing environmental impact.

Advancing Sustainability in Flexography

Eco End Seal by Provident LLC

"At Provident, we challenged ourselves to find creative ways to minimize resource input and environmental impact, and one of the results is an end seal that evolves everyday consumables for the flexo market," said Tim Allen, Director of Sales. "By transforming discarded materials into a product that offers superior ink containment and fewer press changeovers, we're not just launching a new product; we're inviting our customers to experience the future of our sustainable initiatives, without sacrificing high-performance printing.

Provident's new end seal is comprised of 30% recycled rubber. By grinding down old end seals and recycled tires, this process diverts waste from landfills, reducing environmental impact.

The product was recently launched at the FTA Infoflex on April 27-28, 2026, marking a step forward in eco-conscious manufacturing for the flexo market.

Performance and Compatibility

Designed with a felt top, this recycled end seal maintains compatibility with all major presses, including Windmoeller & Hoelscher, Uteco, PCMC, and SOMA. This new end seal also offers the long-lasting performance and durability that customers associate with Provident's rubber and molded felt end seals. These seals are suitable for use with all ink types, including water, UV, LED-UV, and solvent-based inks. To help with efficiency and ease of use, each end seal is pre-lubricated with a food-grade lubricant that meets food packaging standards.

Key benefits of the new recycled end seal include:

Clean, sharp seal edges: Ensures precise fit.

Ensures precise fit. Consistent ink containment: Reduces mess and material waste.

Reduces mess and material waste. Minimizes leakage and waste: Optimizes operational efficiency.

Optimizes operational efficiency. Extended doctor blade life: Lowers maintenance costs.

Lowers maintenance costs. Fewer press changeovers: Contributes to overall productivity.

Contributes to overall productivity. Improve chamber management: Increase the longevity of your chamber set ups

Provident's commitment to reducing waste and improving operational margins is reflected in the superior materials, accuracy, and proprietary machining process that define this product. By repurposing materials, Provident continues to provide reliable solutions that support both industry needs and environmental responsibility.

To learn more about this sustainable end seal or to arrange new sample runs, please visit [https://providentblades.com/end-seals/].

Provident is the leading manufacturer and provider of both doctor blades and end seals specifically designed for flexographic and gravure printing. With all of our Technical Sales Representatives having over 30 years of leading industry experience, we understand the fine details of flexographic inking systems. We also know what it's like to work in the press room—we've been there ourselves. That's why we've built the company on the knowledge gained as pressroom professionals, and why we make products designed by people who know what works best in a busy production space. We can help you minimize downtime by up to 75% and increase productivity, while limiting waste of inks, substrates, and production time.

SOURCE Provident, LLC