Provider Network Holdings Appoints Keith Crawford as President

PEARLAND, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provider Network Holdings ("PNH"), a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Crawford as President, effective immediately.

Mr. Crawford brings a wealth of experience to PNH and a distinguished track record in the healthcare industry, particularly in infusion therapy. "We are thrilled to formally welcome Keith to the Provider Network Holdings team," said Bill Mixon, Chairman and CEO of PNH. "His dedication to advancing patient care and extensive knowledge of group purchasing organizations, physician networks, and pharma supply chain relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our solutions for specialty providers nationwide. Keith's expertise will further strengthen our commitment to a partnership-based approach and driving innovation across our tailored suite of services."

Throughout his career, Keith has held multiple leadership positions within the healthcare sector, demonstrating his ability to drive substantial growth and improve operational efficiencies. Most recently, he served as CarePathRx's President of Specialty Pharmacy & Infusion Solutions which was acquired by Evernorth Health Services, a subsidiary of Cigna. His commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and fostering collaborative relationships aligns seamlessly with Provider Network Holdings' mission to empower independent specialty providers and supply chain stakeholders. "Joining Provider Network Holdings is both an honor and a thrill," said Crawford. "I am excited to work with such a dedicated team focused on delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and serve specialty providers. Together, we will continue to build upon PNH's impressive foundation and drive meaningful change across the healthcare landscape."

About Provider Network Holdings

Provider Network Holdings serves a network of over 2,000 provider partners across multiple physician specialties with a comprehensive suite of practice management, supply chain, group purchasing, and pharmaceutical solutions for specialty and biologic drug needs. Proprietary technology, data analytics, and unique clinical positioning enable Provider Network Holdings to create custom programs and breakthrough offerings that address the evolving landscape across specialty providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and wholesalers. To learn more, visit www.providernetworkholdings.com .

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago and founded by Reeve B. Waud, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital Partners seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software & technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 500 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

