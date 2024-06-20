Provider of HR Tech for Frontline Workers Ramps-up U.S. Growth Plans with Trade Mission

SelectUSA trade mission will help WorkBuzz to connect with key U.S. investors and partners to accelerate expansion

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.K-based employee engagement specialist, WorkBuzz, has been selected to be part of a SelectUSA trade mission, helping to accelerate its U.S. growth after launching into America in June 2023.

WorkBuzz, which provides employee engagement technology that helps frontline workers to have a voice and give feedback, is one of just 15 U.K. scale-ups chosen to be part of the five-day delegation arriving into Washington DC on 23 June 2024.

The SelectUSA trade mission, led by the U.K. Government's Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, is intended to boost the growth of U.K. tech companies in the U.S market. It will incorporate the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington DC together with a specialist Seattle-based program to introduce WorkBuzz to dignitaries, investors, buyers, partners and specialist advisers. WorkBuzz CEO, Steven Frost, will also be attending the British Embassy in Washington as the guest of His Majesty's Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce OBE.

"We're excited to be part of this exclusive trade mission to fast-track our expansion plans", says Steven Frost, CEO and Founder of WorkBuzz. "By maximizing the opportunities provided by this mission, including establishing new relationships with key U.S. tech investors and partners, we're confident that our employee engagement platform will experience considerable North American growth."

WorkBuzz's employee engagement technology for organizations with frontline workers was launched into the U.S. following a $7.9 million cash injection by YFM Equity Partners (YFM) in partnership with existing investors Mercia and Foresight Group (Foresight).

Sophie Tainton, Portfolio Director from YFM Equity Partners says: "We are excited to be supporting WorkBuzz as it looks to take the next step in its growth story in the U.S. After experiencing growing U.S. interest in its engagement platform, WorkBuzz has put the foundations in place for U.S. expansion and the SelectUSA trade mission will accelerate WorkBuzz's growth ambitions."

WorkBuzz offers flexible, simple and actionable surveys, helping organizations to reach and engage their employees – wherever they are, and whatever they do.

YFM Equity Partners are specialist, independently owned, private equity investors that invest £2m to £10m into businesses with strong growth potential across the UK.

