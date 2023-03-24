PROVIDERS AT COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF SNOHOMISH COUNTY WIN UNION ELECTION WITH MAJORITY SUPPORT

EVERETT, Wash., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers at Community Health Center of Snohomish County have won the right to unionize with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

The National Labor Relations Board certified the results of the election on Friday morning.

"This is an important victory for patients in the community," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, a physician in private practice and President of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists. "The providers will now have an important voice in the workplace and a seat at the table with management when making decisions affecting patient care."

In total, 41 providers across seven clinics located in Snohomish County will form the bargaining unit. In deciding to form a union, these providers voiced concerns about the health network's failure to consult with them about important changes that affect patient care. They also raised questions about the sudden departure of eight providers in recent months and why the network has not addressed the staffing shortages. Each provider has a caseload of 1,000 to 2,000 patients, seeing approximately 20 to 26 patients each day.

CHC is a non-profit provider founded in 1983 to serve the health needs of county residents who face barriers to health care.

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com .

