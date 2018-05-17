PHOENIX, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Providertech, a leader in patient engagement automation solutions, announced today their participation in GE Healthcare's Centricity Partner Program.

Providertech to Simplify Chronic Disease Management for Patients With New Product Integration

Providertech's CareX platform offers scalable and secure solutions to help healthcare providers and payers engage with patients at every touchpoint in their care journey. Now integrated with Centricity Practice Solution, Providertech's automated patient engagement workflows enable clinicians and practice management to efficiently improve quality outcomes for patients through proactive communications.

"The integration with Providertech ensures practices can effectively deliver proactive health information, preventative messaging and appointment reminders to targeted populations," said Neeti Gupta, Director of ISV Marketing Programs for GE Healthcare. "This reduces an office's manual efforts, so they can focus their time and energy on delivering high-quality care."

Since launch, Providertech has strived to increase patient compliance as reimbursement models shift toward outcomes-based care. In support of this, Providertech offered one of the first text messaging solutions targeting chronic disease populations.

As a GE Healthcare partner, Providertech can:

Extend their reach to clinical providers through a trusted channel

Strategically align platform offerings with GE Healthcare for more effective solutions and better healthcare outcomes

Deliver secure and streamlined services to end-users through a certified and tested integration

"Our integration with Centricity Practice Solution ensures simplified implementation of our automated communication solutions," said Lisa Blue, Vice President, Clinical Innovation for Providertech. "We're able to directly integrate into their EMR so providers and office staff can leverage the automation without weeks of set-up."

"Providertech's appointment reminder solution provided immediate relief to our front office staff," said Amy Bastianelli, Director of Population Health at La Comunidad Hispana. "And, because they are integrated with our EMR, Centricity Practice Solution, implementation was quick and easy."

About Providertech

Providertech offers scalable outreach platforms that use automated workflows to send text, voice, and email messages leading to improved outcomes and enhanced patient engagement. Easily integrated into EMRs, Providertech's solutions enable healthcare providers, payers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) to more efficiently manage chronic care patients and promote wellness while helping to advance value-based care initiatives.

