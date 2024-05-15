ProviderTrust Achieves 2 Major Milestones-HITRUST Certification and Monitoring of 10 Million Healthcare Individuals and Entities

Industry-shifting Milestones Represent Client/Partner Commitment to Securing Client Data and Eradicating Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProviderTrust, the healthcare industry's leading data and technology company for automated exclusion list monitoring and primary source verifications, is now monitoring more than 10,000,000 individuals and entities on an ongoing basis. This landmark milestone represents a continued commitment by ProviderTrust and its nearly 1,000 healthcare client organizations to ensure Medicare and Medicaid dollars are protected from fraud, waste, and abuse.

"When we founded ProviderTrust 14 years ago, our mission was simple–to create safer healthcare experiences for everyone," said Christopher Redhage, ProviderTrust co-founder and managing partner. "That mission has never wavered. Healthcare compliance plays an instrumental role in the success of the entire healthcare ecosystem. We're proud to partner with our clients to protect client data and help them avoid instances of fraud, waste, and abuse while stopping bad actors from manipulating the system."

Despite mounting healthcare challenges over the last decade, including heightened regulations, a growing mobile workforce, increased security risks, and a pandemic-era infusion of competing healthcare technologies, ProviderTrust has built the industry's most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion monitoring and primary source verification. The organization's technology prioritizes data integrity, connecting client data and disparate data sources with unique identifiers to ensure bad actors are not lurking within employee, physician, contract, and vendor populations.

That data strategy, paired with strategic data oversight from our team of primary source experts, ensures ProviderTrust catches and verifies issues that no one else can, delivering faster, more reliable results. Fifty-one percent of exclusions found by ProviderTrust are only identified as a direct result of the organization's proprietary data strategy.

HITRUST Certification Exemplifies Commitment to Protecting Client Data

In February 2024, ProviderTrust reached another company milestone by earning HITRUST CSF Risk-based, 2-year (r2) certification, the most comprehensive and robust certification issued by HITRUST. This achievement represents an organization-wide commitment to maintaining the highest level of data security while following industry-leading practices to ensure the safety of clients' data.

"Reliability and accuracy are at the heart of what we do. So is securing client data. Earning the HITRUST r2 certification has been an important long-term initiative to demonstrate ProviderTrust's commitment to security, and we're proud to announce this achievement," said Donna Thiel, ProviderTrust's chief compliance officer. "Protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data we touch is our highest priority, and this HITRUST certification confirms that the framework we have in place is industry-leading."

About ProviderTrust

ProviderTrust was founded in 2010 with a mission to create safer healthcare for everyone through OIG and state Medicaid exclusion monitoring. Today, the organization has developed the industry's most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion monitoring and primary source verification, serving the nation's top health systems, payers, and pharmacy organizations. Our solutions monitor employees, vendors, provider networks, licenses, credentials, and more for OIG and state Medicaid exclusions, sanctions or disciplinary actions, license expirations, or suspensions. With a team of 100+ employees, our Nashville-based company has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, Inc. Magazine, and the Nashville Business Journal.

