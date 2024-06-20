ProviderTrust Named Top Place to Work by Modern Healthcare and The Tennessean Top Workplaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProviderTrust was recently selected by Modern Healthcare as one of this year's "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" and awarded a "Top Workplaces 2024" honor by The Tennessean Top Workplaces. These two prestigious awards highlight ProviderTrust's continued commitment to extend, engage, and empower employees both inside and outside the organization's walls. This is ProviderTrust's third consecutive year as a Tennessean Top Workplaces winner.

ProviderTrust co-founders and managing partners Chris Redhage and Mike Rosen addressed the company at its 13th Anniversary party in June 2023.

As the healthcare industry's leading data and technology company for automated exclusion list monitoring and primary source verifications, ProviderTrust's mission is to empower safer healthcare for everyone. The organization upholds that mission by fostering a company culture that embodies empathy, equity, respect, and inclusivity while actively supporting the community, clients, partners, and friends. At its core, ProviderTrust values differences of opinion and embraces everyone's unique perspective, desiring an environment that allows all team members to bring their full selves to work.

"ProviderTrust is delighted to receive these two prestigious awards, one recognizing our local impact and the other celebrating our contributions to our healthcare industry," said Jodi Murphy, ProviderTrust's senior vice president of people and culture. "The mission of our People Operations team is to extend, engage, and empower our workforce, a commitment that drives us every day. We firmly believe that a strong, positive culture is crucial to the success of our business and achieving our ambitious growth goals."

Modern Healthcare 's award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist .

The Tennessean Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Our company dynamic has certainly evolved in this post-pandemic era. But with a focus on a hybrid 'return to office' and delivering 'unreasonable hospitality,' we continue to drive company culture by creating unexpected and delightful experiences for our team and clients," added Murphy. "These key initiatives include investments in a leadership academy, supporting female leadership growth, organizing positive team interactions every month, and maintaining flexibility in our hybrid work environment. We're so grateful our employees and communities are recognizing this intentionality."

About ProviderTrust

ProviderTrust was founded in 2010 with a mission to create safer healthcare for everyone through OIG and state Medicaid exclusion monitoring. Today, the organization has developed the industry's most accurate dataset for ongoing exclusion monitoring and primary source verification, serving the nation's top health systems, payers, and pharmacy organizations. Our solutions monitor employees, vendors, provider networks, licenses, credentials, and more for OIG and state Medicaid exclusions, sanctions or disciplinary actions, license expirations, or suspensions. With a team of 100+ employees, our Nashville-based company has consistently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, Inc. Magazine, and the Nashville Business Journal.

