Providing Best-In-Class Care for Children: Ivy Rehab for Kids HSS Pediatric Therapy Centers of Excellence Open in Midland Park, NJ and Newtown, CT

"This expansion of Ivy's collaboration with HSS will enable us to serve kids who need us while raising the bar for both clinical experts and patient care," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "We are proud to be able to respond to the needs of these communities and help children receive best-in-class treatment from our highly-trained clinicians."

The new facilities in Midland Park and Newtown are each staffed by a team of exceptionally qualified clinicians specializing in a wide variety of services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy for newborns, adolescents, and teens. With individualized treatment plans at the forefront, the therapists at these clinics are well equipped to address the unique needs of each child and family.

"We are excited to open these new pediatric Center of Excellence locations in collaboration with Ivy Rehab," said Debbie Corradi-Scalise, Senior Director of Pediatric Rehabilitation at HSS. "These clinics will further expand our ability to provide services to the pediatric population."

"It is an honor to continue to grow our relationship with HSS," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We take our position as industry leaders seriously and are continuously striving to provide the best clinical outcomes, patient experiences and service to the communities we are a part of."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is made up of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a common mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People".

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year) and No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State.

Contact:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network