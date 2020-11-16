Providing Customers a Safe, Memorable Experience, Metamo Upgrading All Travel Bookings to 'Private Journeys' Through 2021

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a perfect time to book a trip to Africa. Metamo, a travel concept offering immersive trips to destinations across East Africa along with customized itineraries, is extending an offer that guarantees an upgraded private journey through 2021 for travelers booking at Metamo.Travel along with a 25 percent discount on its travel fees.

Typically reserved for travelers who pay for an upgraded experience, all classic journeys are now automatically upgraded to private journeys for a limited time. This offer is available to anyone who books a trip for a party of four or more for travel through December 31, 2021. This provides travelers the experience of a life-changing exploration with the peace of mind they are with a private small group of people they know and love.

"As our world has struggled through what has easily been one of the most tragic, challenging and complex years of our lifetime, I'm noticing something among the people who have traveled with us before and those interested," said Greg Traverso, CEO and Founder of Metamo. "People want more in 2021. They want to write a new story. They want to see the things they weren't able to, things they never thought possible. Metamo will help them write a new chapter in their life's story."

Metamo's philosophy is centered around eco-tourism: conservation, sustainability, philanthropy and investment are at the heart of everything they do. Metamo is able to fund a year of school for a child in need through every person who travels with them.

Adventure seekers who plan ahead this holiday season are being rewarded with an incentive of 25 percent off, available to travelers who book a trip before Dec. 31, 2020 for travel through 2021. This incentive allows travelers to experience a life-changing trip in Africa starting at $8,100. Metamo is also offering full refunds in the form of travel credits for any reason up to 60 days out from a trip and up to 30 days out for any government-issued mandatory travel restrictions for tours in 2021 booked before December 31, 2020 and used on a Metamo Journey by December 31, 2021. Additionally, Metamo has thorough safety protocols in place, detailed here .

Launched by Greg and Susan Traverso, a husband-wife team who has traversed the continent of Africa and led groups of travelers for the past two and half decades, and Ben Orloff, an avid traveler and landscape photographer who brings nearly a decade of marketing and operations experience to Metamo, the team aims to share the sensation of their travels with other adventure seekers looking to experience Africa and live a great story. Greg, a world traveler turned geography teacher, traveled with Susan in 1993 when he was trekking across the continent.

Traverso added that eager travelers are looking ahead to book trips for 2021 as Metamo launches — the team is ready for the increased demand in travel in the coming year. Africa has started to reopen its borders, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania are all welcoming international travelers. Metamo provides curated journeys through its network of local guides and other experts overseeing 12 curated itineraries and extensions across destinations in East Africa.

"To spend such quality time with loved ones each day out in the open air on vast open plains far from the troubles of the world, while staying in beautifully designed and spacious eco-friendly lodging, is a dream come true for our clients," Traverso said.

Bahati Mufasa, Metamo's head of safari operations and guide services, has been a wildlife guide for over twenty years. Client Care Services & Community Development Coordinator Noellah Uwamaria, with degrees in both psychology and community development, has overseen international student programs and has a knack for making people feel welcome.

About Metamo

Metamo enriches the human experience through travel. It offers a number of group, private and custom journeys to regions in Africa. Travel with Metamo is a stress-free, luxurious experience that doesn't sacrifice what makes the sights and sounds of Africa so awe-inspiring. Local Metamo tour guides facilitate an adventure that allows participants to tell the story they were always meant to tell.

