Providing Hope for Children and Families Across North Carolina - Children's Home Society of NC's Annual Little Red Stocking Fund

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 90 years, Children's Home Society of NC's Little Red Stocking Fund has provided hope for North Carolina families. Hope for children like Landon, 5, Liam, 3, and Chloe Grace, 2, whose adoptive mother Tori Brasher was homeless as a child. Thanks to supportive teachers who saw her potential and nurtured it, today she is an assistant principal who was drawn to foster care and adoption given her challenges growing up. "All children need a family. They deserve the right to be children," said Brasher.

Children's Home Society is pleased to launch this year's annual fundraising effort with all proceeds going to provide permanent, safe, and loving families for children in need.

"For donors, it takes awareness and support on all levels. We have to be all in," Brasher said. "When I went to the hospital and found out the only clothes the baby had were the clothes she was wearing, I was heartbroken for her. CHS provided gift cards for clothing – it meant the world to me. There's no reason why we as a community can't be there for all children."

"The Little Red Stocking campaign allows us to provide the highest quality adoption and foster care services, as well as educational programs to keep families healthy, strong, and intact," said Brian Maness, President & CEO of Children's Home Society. "Our needs are greater than ever, with nearly 12,000 children living in foster care in North Carolina and more than 500 youth aging out of foster care each year."

Proceeds from last year's Little Red Stocking Fund helped CHS serve more than 18,000 North Carolina children and families. This included providing a safe haven for more than 870 children with foster care families, giving 203 children a permanent family to call their own through adoption, and providing educational services to nearly 13,000 teens, parents, and professionals.

You can give hope to children across North Carolina this year by supporting the annual Little Red Stocking Fund. For more information and to donate to the Little Red Stocking campaign, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

