Providing Hope Va Steps Up to Save the Life of a Veteran in Need

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody needs a hand at some point in life. But it seems our nation's heroes, veterans who served, usually have a harder time asking for help than the general population. And Mike Hayter, a Navy veteran with roots so deep that a warship was even named after his ancestors, is no different.

Mike needed critical tests and what would end up being lifesaving chemotherapy treatments to live beyond six months. Those were the words the doctor spoke to him — words nobody ever wants to hear.

Providing Hope Va helps veterans in need, anywhere possible. This was the case with Mike - a Navy veteran who was running out of time.

With some insurance hang-ups and no time for the VA to go through a lengthy approval process, Mike was lucky enough to have a good friend recommend an organization he knew of called Providing Hope Va.

In a matter of days, Providing Hope Va was contacted and provided the lifesaving funding Mike needed. His tests did, in fact, prove Pancreatic Cancer, but Mike now has a fighting chance at life with monthly chemotherapy treatments, facilitated by Providing Hope Va.

Read more about our mission and learn more about Providing Hope Va by clicking here.

To help support our nation's veterans, Providing Hope Va regularly raises much-needed funding by selling tickets for big prize giveaways. With the latest giveaway, the grand prize winner will get to choose between two of America's most iconic favorites: A 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport or a 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-350.

Related Images

us-navy-veteran-gets-help-with.jpg

US Navy Veteran Gets Help With Cancer Diagnosis

