Providing Power To People When It's Lost

Preparing for the storm For those who do not already have backup power available to them, Briggs & Stratton knows that access is a top concern. "The Briggs & Stratton team has deployed truckloads of portable generators to anticipated areas of impact to equip retailers and dealers to meet customer demands, and we work with our channel partners to stage generator inventory in distribution centers so our response time to stores and consumers in need is reduced," says Jeremy Sanders, vice president group sales for the Company's Turf & Consumer Products group. "And because the last thing consumers want to do is drive from store-to-store searching for backup power products, the Briggs & Stratton website has been updated so it's easy for consumers to find product availability in their area."

For customers who already own backup power equipment, Briggs & Stratton is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer support before, during and after the storm by making it easy for them to perform their own maintenance or find local dealers who can assist to ensure everything is in working condition. Currently in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, the Briggs & Stratton website has been enhanced to include preparedness tips, equipment maintenance tips and videos for those who prefer self-help content; and for those who prefer professional maintenance, a dealer locator is available to ensure portable generator owners can easily find the support they need. Calling, chatting or emailing Briggs & Stratton for support directly is always an option as well. For customers who choose that route, the Company has increased its Answer Center availability, which will include hours through the weekend.

After the storm when customers are most in need, Briggs & Stratton is there

It can often be quite difficult to access areas of devastation, but Briggs & Stratton's primary goal is to get products, service and parts accessible to victims. This is largely done by supporting local retailer and dealer partners to sell and service products.

"Since 1998, Briggs & Stratton has had a Storm Team ready to deploy when and where they're needed. Individuals are equipped with the tools and a supply of parts to support retailers that may be having issues," says Thomas Ayers, director retail sales & service support at Briggs & Stratton Corporation. "Additionally, Power Distributors, the single national distributor of Briggs & Stratton® engines, parts and whole goods for dealers and select retailers, will reach out to dealers in the storm-affected areas to ensure they weathered the storm and have what they need to take care of customers in need."

Briggs & Stratton products are first on the scene after the storm subsides

Several years ago, Briggs & Stratton donated $1 million worth of portable generators and pressure washers to the American Red Cross to be stationed at 183 chapters in areas most prone to hurricanes and other natural disasters nationwide. "Instead of reacting each time a storm hits, we already know our products will be some of the first on scene to provide backup power once a storm or other natural disaster subsides," says Rick Carpenter, vice president of corporate marketing at Briggs & Stratton Corporation. "As we track Dorian and wait for the storm to pass by the U.S., we have confidence that our product will make it on scene to help impacted civilians before most other support is available."

While portable generators can provide users with flexibility and comfort, they must be used appropriately at all times in order to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. As a member of the Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association, Briggs & Stratton invites homeowners to visit www.TakeYourGeneratorOutside.com to learn more about portable generator safety.

