Province of Cordoba Ad Hoc Bondholder Group Formation

News provided by

White & Case

Aug 28, 2020, 20:32 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of large institutional holders of international bonds issued by the Province of Cordoba have come together to form an ad hoc group in anticipation of discussions related to a potential restructuring of the Province's external debt.  The ad hoc group is supported by White & Case LLP as legal advisor.

The members of the ad hoc group collectively hold more than 50% of the Province's external debt, and look forward to engaging constructively with the Provincial authorities to find pragmatic solutions to the Province's current challenges.

Contact: Erin Hershkowitz, [email protected]

SOURCE White & Case

