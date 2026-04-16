Province Welcomes Andrew De Camara and Bernie Murphy as Partners

Mr. De Camara and Mr. Murphy bolster Province's global financial advisory services with deep expertise in Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors (ABC), wind-down, and restructuring services

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Province, a leading financial advisory firm, is pleased to welcome Andrew De Camara and Bernie Murphy as Partners.

The addition of Mr. De Camara and Mr. Murphy provides Province's clients with access to decades of experience in Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors (ABC) and wind-down services, further strengthening the firm's multidisciplinary service offerings. As part of their practice, Mr. De Camara and Mr. Murphy will expand the firm's capabilities across sectors, bringing unique expertise in managing financial distress scenarios for venture or private-equity-backed middle-market technology companies.

"We're thrilled to bring Andrew and Bernie to Province, helping grow our best-in-class capabilities for clients across the entire financial advisory lifecycle," said Paul Huygens, CEO, Province. "Organizations facing financial distress are increasingly prioritizing quick and efficient solutions as they navigate critical, high-stakes decisions. Having Andrew and Bernie on board helps us optimize our offerings across ABC, wind-down, and other holistic restructuring solutions. We look forward to deepening our bench with their expertise."

Mr. De Camara and Mr. Murphy join Province as the firm advances its commitment to serving the evolving needs of its clients, building on its core restructuring capabilities while extending its platform through its recent acquisition of StoneTurn. Learn more about Andrew De Camara and Bernie Murphy.

About Province

Province is an internationally recognized advisory firm that helps clients navigate complex strategic, operational, financial, and legal challenges. Province provides a broad suite of multidisciplinary services to clients across four key areas of practice: restructuring advisory; disputes, investigations & risk advisory; capital markets; and office of the CFO. Founded in 2008, Province has a track record of success in some of the largest and most complex transactions, with over 500 in- and out-of-court restructurings and $400 billion in debt restructured. With over 300 professionals, 19 offices across 5 continents, and globally diversified experience spanning 100+ countries, Province delivers unparalleled results to its clients. Learn more at www.ProvinceFirm.com.

SOURCE Province