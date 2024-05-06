Provisio Medical Announces Physician Advisory Board

Experts in Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology and Interventional Cardiology to Help Guide Commercialization

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provisio Medical, Inc. today announced the formation of a Physician Advisory Board (PAB) comprising a multidisciplinary group of physicians who will provide input and feedback on product development decisions, outcome- focused clinical studies and therapeutic applications of Provisio's core Sonic Lumen Tomography™ Intravascular Ultrasound (SLT IVUS™) technology for the approximately 20 million people in the U.S. with peripheral artery disease1.

Members of the Physician Advisory Board include:

David Deaton, MD, FACS

Zola N'Dandu, MD, FACC, FSCAI, MSVM

Mahmood Razavi, MD, FSIR, FSVM

Peter Schneider, MD FACS

Bret Wiechmann, MD

Provisio Medical recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for the ProvisioTM SLT IVUSTM System. SLT IVUS addresses a critical unmet need for vascular specialists by providing automatic, real-time, accurate, numeric measurements of the flow lumen of blood vessels without the complexities of image interpretation. Provisio Medical's catheter is the world's first integrated intravascular imaging and support crossing catheter and enables vessel lumen measurement and visualization simultaneously with guidewire support and delivery of radiopaque contrast agents.

"We are honored to draw upon the expertise of such a distinguished multidisciplinary group of physicians to continue our mission of improving endovascular interventions," noted S. Eric Ryan, MD, Chief Executive Officer. "We will rely upon each member's unique background, clinical area of focus and interest, as well as the dynamics of their care setting, in guiding strategic decisions for the company."

"I am thrilled to be working closely with Provisio Medical on the development of SLT IVUS technology. This collaboration underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and improving patient care together," Dr. N'Dandu commented. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues from all the different specialties in this endeavor."

Dr. Deaton further notes, "Precision in endovascular techniques has a profound impact on outcomes and is sadly lacking in current practice. A platform that enables clinicians' visibility and access to precise measurements, without disrupting conventional workflows, has the potential to transform outcomes and our ability to study and understand the therapies we employ."

About SLT IVUS™

The Provisio SLT IVUS System consists of the SLT IVUS™ P1 System and the SLT IVUS™ Support Crossing Catheter. The SLT IVUS Support Crossing Catheter is an over-the-wire intravascular ultrasound catheter with an ultrasound transducer array at the distal end that also functions as a support crossing catheter. The information from the ultrasound signal is used similarly to sonar technology to measure vessel dimensions in real-time and measure the peripheral vessel's flow lumen.

About Provisio Medical

Provisio Medical is a medical device company based in San Diego, California seeking to establish a new standard in vessel sizing, a critical step in millions of endovascular procedures performed every year. Provisio's SLT IVUS™ technology, which is incorporated into the type of catheters that physicians are already using, is designed to revolutionize interventional therapies by giving physicians the exact information that they need, when they need it, while enhancing procedural workflow.

