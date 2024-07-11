Provisio Selects Provus Services CPQ to Drive Speed and Efficiency in Sales Process

SARATOGA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus, a leading provider of AI-powered Services CPQ solutions, today announced that Provisio, a leader in human services consulting and Summit Salesforce partner, has chosen Provus as its preferred Services CPQ partner.

Provisio Streamlines Quoting with Provus

Provisio sought a solution to address several challenges within their services quoting process, including:

Scaling the Quote-to-Cash Process: Provisio has experienced significant growth and executes a large volume of contracts. Automating and streamlining this process will allow key team members to spend their time more strategically.

Review and Approval Processes: A guided process with notifications and statuses easily tracked will enable greater efficiencies.

Informing the Quoting Process with Delivery Insights: By integrating Provus with Provisio's Professional Services Automation (PSA) system, this will allow for insights into realized margins for similar past projects as well as resource planning several quarters into the future.

"We needed a solution that would streamline our quoting process, improve efficiency, and empower our sales team to focus on advancing and closing deals," said Travis Bloomfield, CEO, at Provisio. "Provus' AI led quoting platform and stellar team were the perfect fit to transform how we sell services at Provisio."

Provus Empowers Provisio for a Faster, More Connected Sales Cycle

By implementing Provus Services CPQ, Provisio expects to achieve significant benefits, including:

Increased Speed to Quote: Winning more deals by getting more accurate quotes to market faster

Improved Margins through a Connected Sales Process: Gain real-time visibility into the quoting process enhancing resource forecasting and increasing delivery efficiency

Enhanced Sales Productivity: Free up sales reps from administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on building relationships and closing deals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Provisio and support them in achieving their quoting transformation goals," said Mahesh Baxi, CEO and Co-Founder of Provus. "Our AI-powered platform will empower Provisio to maximize revenue, optimize services margins and deliver superior customer experiences."

About Provisio

Provisio is a health and human services consultancy and Summit Level Salesforce implementation partner serving nonprofit, state, and local government agencies. Their mission is to empower learning organizations with specialized guidance and equip them with the right-fit solutions to improve operations and increase their community impact. From organizational strengthening, data strategy implementation, and system implementation to ongoing proactive support, they support organizations at every stage of their innovation journey. For more information, visit www.provisiopartners.com .

About Provus

Provus provides AI-powered Services CPQ solutions that help businesses optimize margins, maximize revenue, automate their quoting processes and accelerate turnaround times. Built on the Salesforce platform, Provus offers a comprehensive suite of features for collaborative scoping, estimation, pricing, quoting and AI driven quote optimization. For more information, visit https://www.provusinc.com .

