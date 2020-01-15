Provision Healthcare Expands RaySearch Installation with RayCare for New Proton Therapy Center in Florida, USA

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third proton therapy center launched by Provision Healthcare is currently under construction in Southwest Orange County, Florida. Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando is expected to treat approximately 700 patients per year and will be equipped with next-generation oncology information system RayCare® and treatment planning system RayStation® from RaySearch.

The Provision CARES Cancer Network was established with the opening of its first center in 2014. Provision CARES Proton Therapy Knoxville became the first of its kind to use RayStation® for clinical proton treatment planning. Further successful clinical use took place in the ensuing years at Provision's center, Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville, which became the first oncology center to connect RayCare directly to the treatment delivery system, using it to record and verify sessions.

Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando will be a three-treatment room center and will utilize the latest proton systems technology, the ProNova SC360, manufactured by ProNova Solutions, an affiliate of Provision.

RayCare is designed to support the workflow in a modern oncology center, connecting the medical, surgical, and radiation disciplines, boosting efficiency, and ensuring optimal use of resources. RayCare is rapidly developing in collaboration with some of the leading cancer centers worldwide.

RaySearch and Provision are collaborating to improve proton treatment workflows, and are successfully creating standalone centers utilizing RayStation, RayCare and the ProNova delivery system. There are plans for more centers in other states.

Ben Frank, President, Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville, says: "One of the key priorities in the current healthcare environment is to provide care that is both efficient as well as innovative. Cancer patients should be able to benefit from the latest technologies, and RaySearch and Provision are focused on developing systems that optimize resources as well as quality."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Provision is a great example of the critical role that clinical partners play in the development of RaySearch software. In the case of RayCare, Provision provides valuable input into what an oncology information system should provide for various types of treatments, for different roles within healthcare teams and, ultimately, for patients."

