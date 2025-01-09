Provision IAM Announces Brian Claridge to Join Leadership Team as Chief Technology Officer

Company Focuses on IAM Expansion, Appoints Brian Claridge to Critical Role

CUMBERLAND, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision IAM, a technology leader in Identity Security for Community Banks and Credit Unions, announced today a key enhancement to its executive leadership team by hiring Brian Claridge as Chief Technology Officer. Brian will lead all aspects of the company's product and technology efforts including product development and delivery, Engineering, DevOps, and Quality Control.

Brian Claridge, Chief Technology Officer, Provision IAM

According to Provision's Founder and CEO, Jonathan Hutcherson, "Brian's multi-decade experience provides us a deeper understanding of how processes, technologies and systems interact to deliver high-value software. I've been particularly impressed with his unique ability to design, implement, and maintain complex infrastructures which will enable Provision to advance rapidly and scale efficiently."

With over 26 years of Technology experience, Brian was most recently Platform and Productivity Architect with Fireworks™ Software. There he played a crucial role in rearchitecting their infrastructure for a hosted CRM SaaS product, ensuring scalability, reliability, and security across all aspects of the application. Before that Brian consistently immersed himself in web development and IT operations in a range of companies including Workiva™ and GoDaddy™. His career is distinguished by a relentless desire to study, explore and adopt emerging technologies, languages, and processes.

"I'm thrilled to join Provision IAM," said Brian Claridge, "the market opportunity for a right-sized IAM software product is enormous." He continued, "throughout Provision's 25-year history they have always been focused on product innovation and excellence. I shared that obsession and feel lucky to be joining such a richly talented technical team."

About Provision IAM: Financial Institutions run hundreds of systems with varying user access permissions that require timely, accurate management. Plus, these permissions evolve constantly. Internal and external audits are conducted frequently to ensure security compliance. Provision Identity Access Management platform automates all access-related tasks to improve productivity, heighten security, and reduce audit preparation efforts.

Contact: Abigail Brewer, [email protected]

SOURCE Provision IAM