Provision IAM Announces Strategic Investments from Georgia's Own and InTouch Credit Unions

Credit Union Partnerships Expand Provision IAM's Customer Advisory Board and Strategic Industry Alignment

CUMBERLAND, Md., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision IAM today announced two strategic investments from leading credit unions within the cooperative financial services ecosystem, further accelerating momentum behind the company's purpose-built identity and access management platform for credit unions and community financial institutions.

Georgia's Own Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Georgia's Own Credit Union, has completed a $1 million strategic investment in Provision IAM, while InTouch Credit Union has completed a $250,000 strategic investment.

As part of these strategic relationships, representatives from both credit unions will participate on Provision IAM's newly established Customer Advisory Board (CAB), with Georgia's Own also participating at the Provision IAM Board level.

Together, these investments reflect growing recognition across the credit union industry that identity governance, audit readiness, compliance automation, and secure access management are becoming increasingly mission-critical operational priorities.

Provision IAM's Customer Advisory Board initiative connects forward-thinking credit unions with the company's product and leadership teams to provide strategic guidance and industry insight that shapes its product roadmap and market strategy.

Georgia's Own Credit Union has long been recognized as an innovation leader within the credit union industry and was already an active Provision IAM customer prior to its investment. Their decision to invest followed direct operational experience with the platform and reflects confidence in Provision IAM's ability to address the unique compliance and governance requirements facing financial institutions.

"Identity governance and automated access control are becoming increasingly critical for credit unions, and as an industry, we are all navigating similar challenges around security, compliance, and operational complexity," said Kevan Williamson, Chief Technology Officer for Georgia's Own Credit Union. "We believe Provision IAM is addressing a real need in the market, and we see meaningful value not just for our organization, but for the broader credit union community."

InTouch Credit Union's participation further expands the collaborative framework Provision IAM is building through its CAB initiative. Founded in Texas and serving members nationwide, InTouch Credit Union has built a strong reputation around member-first service, digital innovation, and operational excellence.

"Credit unions are increasingly navigating more complex security, compliance, and operational challenges while continuing to prioritize exceptional member experiences," said Kent Lugrand, President and CEO of InTouch Credit Union. "Provision IAM's approach stood out to us because it is purpose-built for institutions like ours. We are excited to participate on the Customer Advisory Board and help contribute to the evolution of solutions that can benefit the industry."

Provision IAM's SaaS-based platform helps financial institutions modernize identity governance through automated policy management, audit reporting, access reviews, and compliance-focused workflows specifically designed for the operational environments of community banks and credit unions. The company currently supports more than 50 financial institutions nationwide.

Provision IAM continues to engage with additional credit unions interested in participating in the Customer Advisory Board and broader strategic ecosystem collaboration.

Contact:

Abigail Brewer, [email protected]

SOURCE Provision IAM