ProVision IAM Welcomes Christopher Wood as Senior Account Executive

Veteran financial-services and SaaS sales leader joins the firm to drive growth among community banks and credit unions

CUMBERLAND, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVision IAM, a role-based identity and access management (IAM) solution built for community banks and credit unions, today announced that Christopher Wood has joined the company as Senior Account Executive, effective today.

Chris Woods, Senior Account Executive, ProVision IAM

Wood brings more than two decades of experience spanning financial services operations and SaaS sales leadership. He joins ProVision IAM most recently from Ncontracts, where he served as Enterprise Account Executive selling governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions to financial institutions nationwide. In that role, he was recognized for top sales performance, earning multiple company honors for consistently exceeding sales targets while working directly with VP- and C-suite decision-makers at banks and credit unions.

Prior to his SaaS sales career, Wood spent nearly two decades in financial services leadership and operations roles, including Founder and Lead Consultant of Wildwood Advisors, LLC, a managerial consulting practice serving broker-dealers, registered investment advisors, and real estate firms; Managing Director of Finance and Operations at White Weld & Co.; Vice President at Guggenheim Partners; co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of a healthcare-focused long/short equity hedge fund at Periscope Capital Management, LLC; and Chief Financial Officer of Kilkenny Capital Management, LLC.

"We're delighted to welcome Chris, whose background gives him firsthand insight into the regulatory, compliance, and operational pressures our community financial institution partners face, and understanding of how to support them in this role," said Bobbie Cooper, VP of Sales.

"Community banks and credit unions are under real pressure to modernize how they manage access and compliance, and ProVision IAM is solving that problem in a way that genuinely fits how these institutions operate," said Wood. "I'm excited to bring my background in financial services and SaaS sales to a team that's focused on giving these institutions the security and efficiency they need."

In his new role, Wood will focus on new business development, building ProVision IAM's pipeline among community banks and credit unions and guiding prospective clients through evaluation, onboarding, and long-term account growth.

About ProVision IAM— ProVision IAM's SaaS-based platform helps financial institutions modernize identity governance through automated policy management, audit reporting, access reviews, and compliance-focused workflows specifically designed for the operational environments of community banks and credit unions.

Contact:

Abigail Brewer, [email protected]

SOURCE Provision IAM