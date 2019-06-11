Provisions Group Achieves Microsoft Gold Competencies

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provisions Group today announced it has achieved Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform and Microsoft Gold Data Platform competencies, demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world. To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully demonstrate expertise through rigorous exams, culminating in Microsoft certifications. In addition, to ensure the highest quality of services, Microsoft requires customer references for successful implementation and customer satisfaction.

The Cloud Platform Competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. With the designation, Provisions Group will become eligible for Signature Cloud Support, Azure deployment planning services, Azure sponsored credit, direct partner support, eligibility to deploy certain on-premises, internal use software on Microsoft Azure, and access to the Microsoft cloud platform roadmap.

The Data Platform competency recognizes partners who are looking for powerful and versatile database platforms that help clients run their business. Provisions Group is a provider of Microsoft SQL Server Deployment Planning Services. This competency is differentiating, as companies receive access to internal use software licenses, technical and pre-sales support, and advanced training for IT professionals.

With 16 years of results from helping more than 1,000 companies solve technology and IT challenges, Nashville-based Provisions Group is a people-driven, mold-breaking innovator in the IT/HIT industry. Provisions Group helps organizations scope, plan and complete technology projects by providing experienced leaders, proven processes and an expansive team of on-demand IT professionals.

"These Microsoft Gold competencies are the culmination of a lot of work that showcases our expertise in today's technology market and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft's robust products and services," said Scott Schreier, Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer. "We focus on earning and maintaining our client's trust with everything we do; these efforts demonstrate the dedication of all our staff to those pursuits."

"By achieving a gold competency, organizations have proven their commitment and expertise in specific technology areas, which places them among a small percentage of Microsoft partners worldwide," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have highly qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."

