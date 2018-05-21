Provocative Filmmaker Takes on Russia with TO THE MOON AND BACK - Debuting Nationally May 22nd

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps one of the biggest reveals of the year.

For the last year the world has wanted answers: What's the real story behind the political battle resulting in the Russian Adoption Ban? What were the sanctions on Russia spearheaded by Bill Browder, and why did they make Putin angry; angry enough to hold hostage his own orphans? Was Trump Jr's meeting with the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, about relaxing those sanctions? Everyone has been talking about meddling, yet few have addressed the motive…

The truth is finally out.

The entire story is told by award winning filmmaker, Susan Morgan Cooper, as her latest documentary To The Moon and Back creates waves in governments, domestic and overseas. Learn how all the dots connect and watch the untold story of the American father who was ruthlessly used as Putin's scapegoat. The film is now available in a national release by top distributor Gravitas Ventures, on May 22nd.

Morgan Cooper has screened this film on Capitol Hill urging Congress to re-open negotiations with Putin to release the children to their loving American families. In a rare bipartisan success, a petition was signed by dozens in Congress and has made it to the Oval Office where it remains today.

Upcoming films:

To the Moon and Back has also helped introduce into Congress the Hot Cars Act, which will mandate technology in automobiles created to save the lives of thousands of American children. Morgan Cooper tells the story behind this equally important mission in her most recent film, Fatal Distraction, currently in post-production and debuting early 2019.

Next is Morgan Cooper's inspiring 90's true story, East LA Kings, a narrative film about the L.A. Police Activities League Officer who took a group of at-risk kids off the streets and turned them into a championship hockey team. The film East LA Kings hopes to help bridge the growing divide between law enforcement and the community, and to inspire disadvantaged youth to seek a path to a better life.

