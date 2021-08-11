Provocative Graphic Novel .357 Magnum Opus to Launch at Awesome Con

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- .357 Magnum Opus, the violent and sexy new graphic novel from writer Ghezal Omar and illustrator Mingchen Shen, will have its official launch at the Artists Alley at Awesome Con. The action-packed novel follows two bounty hunters, Sexx Pistol and Kassius Del Mar, as they work to complete their latest assignment, bringing a wanted felon alive to Vegas crime boss Lyndon Baines. Their work is never easy, and the novel's protagonists experience setbacks along the way, including encounters with crooked cops and rowdy motorcycle gangs. The graphic novel is published by Artillery Network, an independent company based in San Francisco specializing in graphic novels.

According to writer Ghezal Omar, .357 Magnum Opus originally began as a screenplay, "heavily influenced by Tarantino, along with Guy Ritchie, Aronofsky, Fincher, and Lynch. In addition, there are many songs that have inspired different scenes in the book, listening to bands like Nine Inch Nails, Mirwais, Talking Heads, just to name a few."

Omar is a first-generation Afghan-American and the first Afghan-American graphic novelist. She is currently developing a prequel and sequel to .357 Magnum Opus. Omar hopes that her novel will inspire readers to also want to create. "The story's protagonist is female," says Omar, "she's strong, doesn't conform to society's rules, she's her own person. I hope readers will embrace her and respect the decisions that she makes, for better or worse."

The silver-screen inspired graphic novel has received positive reviews. Graphic novel reviewer Grovel says "Omar weaves a deliberately complex crime caper, with twists and surprises loaded from the start. Some of the story's detail is deliberately held back in order to surprise us further down the line, but, on the whole, it's deftly done."

Ghezal Omar is open for interviews during Awesome Con to discuss the themes, inspiration, and process of creating .357 Magnum Opus. A limited-edition hardcover version of the book is also available for sale and on the novel's website www.357Magnumopus.com.

Awesome Con is Washington DC's biggest event for comics, gaming, sci-fi, and pop culture. Over 70,000 are expected to attend the multi-genre event. The next installment of Awesome Con will take place August 20-22 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

