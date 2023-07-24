Provost Umphrey Files Sex Trafficking Lawsuits against Owners of Local Hotel

News provided by

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

24 Jul, 2023, 14:21 ET

The firm has filed over 40 sex trafficking lawsuits nationwide

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost Umphrey represents four survivors who allege they were trafficked at Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels in Beaumont and Port Arthur. The cases were recently filed in the Eastern District of Texas Federal Court, Beaumont Division. G6 Hospitality, as franchisor, and the local owners of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels, are named among the defendants.

Continue Reading

According to the lawsuits, the use of these hotels for sex trafficking is well known to the defendants. "De- fendants have known for years that pimps and traffickers use their hotels to carry out their crimes," it reads. "[I]n 2014, 92% of calls received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline involved reports of sex trafficking taking place at hotels."

"The statistics shine a grim light on the hotel industry being complicit in human trafficking," says Bryan Blevins, Provost Umphrey counsel to the victims. "We've received accounts that hotel staff and employ- ees will completely ignore the conspicuous signs of this crime happening right in front of them, or worse, actively participate."

The lawsuit quotes online reviews left by Studio 6 guests describing the sexual activity and drug use they observed during their stay.

"Our clients were trafficked at these locations for years," says Matthew Matheny of Provost Umphrey, also representing the victims. "If transient hotel guests are seeing it, how could the staff and managers possibly not see what was happening – the fact is, they let it happen and ignored our clients' cries for help," says Matheny.

Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP, with co-counsel Annie McAdams of Annie McAdams PC and Fibich, Lebron, Copeland & Briggs in Houston, has filed over 40 human trafficking cases in nine states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and New York. Additional defendants include Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels, and Marriot International, Inc.

To report human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888, as well as your local law enforcement.

"We want to stress that this crime can happen anywhere, to anyone," says Matheny. "Recognize the signs and report it if you see it."

The cases are Jane Doe (K.E.C.), an individual Plaintiff v. G6 HOSPITALITY, LLC, et al, Cause No. 1:23-cv-00270-MAC; Jane Doe (D.D.J.), an individual Plaintiff v.G6 HOSPITALITY, LLC, et al, Cause No. 1:23-cv-00269-MJT; Jane Doe (GMF), an individual Plaintiff v.G6 HOSPITALITY, LLC, et al, Cause No. 1:23-cv-00280-MAC; and Jane Doe (DDH), an individual Plaintiff v. G6 HOSPITALITY, LLC, Cause No. 1:23-cv-00283-MJT.

Media Contact

Courtney Simmons 409-749-0884 [email protected]

About Provost Umphrey

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit provostumphrey.com.

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

