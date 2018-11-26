Provost Umphrey Lawyer Ronnie Turner Jr. Selected to Texas Rising Stars 2019

BEAUMONT, Texas, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Ronnie Turner Jr. of Texas-based Provost Umphrey Law Firm has been named to the 2019 Texas Rising Stars list of top young attorneys, marking the fifth year he has earned this honor.

"I'm truly grateful to be recognized among so many talented lawyers," said Mr. Turner. "Since selection involves nominations from our peers, it's a great honor to be chosen."

Recognized for his personal injury work on behalf of plaintiffs, Mr. Turner represents clients involved in products and premises liability claims, as well as industrial worksite and automobile accident litigation. He is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

To learn more about Mr. Turner's practice and the work of other Provost Umphrey lawyers, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com/attorney-profiles-beaumont-lawyers.

In addition to being named to the Rising Stars list, Mr. Turner also has earned recognition in The Best Lawyers in America. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and serves on the board of directors of the Jefferson County Young Lawyers Association. Mr. Turner is a graduate of Baylor Law.

To be eligible for the Texas Rising Stars list, an attorney must be 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of eligible Texas lawyers are selected to the list each year based on nominations from other lawyers, independent research and a review by separate advisory boards.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm

For 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

