Provost Umphrey Makes US News - Best Lawyers' List of Best Law Firms for the 14th Year in a Row

Firm ranked 1 in Beaumont for Personal Injury and other practice areas

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Texas-based trial law firm Provost Umphrey has earned honors from US News – Best Lawyers, winning a spot on the prestigious Best Law Firms list for 2024.

The firm ranked in the top tier of the Beaumont region for personal injury, product liability and mass torts/class actions on behalf of plaintiff clients harmed through corporate negligence and dangerous products. Provost Umphrey's Nashville office made the top-tier of firms in that metro area for labor and employment litigation.

The firm also earned honors for its environmental litigation and its admiralty and maritime work in Beaumont.

The annual Best Law Firms list is developed through feedback from clients and peer lawyers and additional research by the US News – Best Lawyers team. The firm has been given this honor since the listing's inception. To be eligible law firms must have at least one attorney who is on the Best Lawyers in America list. Provost Umphrey has 16 lawyers on the latest list, with two ranked as elite "Lawyers of the Year." The full list of Best Law Firms can be found at bestlawfirms.com.

About Provost Umphrey

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit provostumphrey.com.

