Provus Announces AI Revenue and Margin Goal Seek Capabilities for Services CPQ

SARATOGA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc ., a leading provider of AI-powered Services CPQ solutions is announcing Provus AI, new AI capabilities anchored by AI Goal Seek.

AI Goal Seek is groundbreaking Services CPQ technology that will generate pricing scenarios for achieving specified revenue or margin goals. AI Goal Seek will develop detailed work breakdown structures based on inputs gathered through the scoping phase, historical data and defined revenue or margin targets.

"The amount of variables that impact margins in a services engagement are so vast it is impossible for human analysis to understand the risk that comes with adjusting a few levers in pursuit of a specific goal," said Mahesh Baxi, Co-founder and CEO of Provus. "Now with Provus AI, services organizations will be able to maximize critical business outcomes with confidence that they aren't adding risk to their services delivery or their customer experience."

Provus AI Expands Leading Services CPQ Platform

Along with AI Goal Seek, Provus is announcing additional capabilities as part of its AI offerings:

AI Recommendation: Advanced guided services quoting providing recommendations throughout the scoping process based on historical recommendations.

Advanced guided services quoting providing recommendations throughout the scoping process based on historical recommendations. Business Insights: Advanced Services KPIs that deliver trend, peer review and root cause analysis with detailed diagnostic drilldowns.

Advanced Services KPIs that deliver trend, peer review and root cause analysis with detailed diagnostic drilldowns. Copilot: Knowledge and Quoting Assistant providing contextual help and guidance throughout the services quoting process.

"Provus AI capabilities are critical components of our customers' strategies to deliver maximum value while growing core business KPIs," said Stawan Kadepurkar, Provus Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer "It is important that services organizations are leveraging every business process they can to deliver superior customer experiences, and Services CPQ is a rapidly growing part of that strategy."

Contact Provus to learn more about how Provus AI is transforming services quote-to-cash.

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides AI-powered Services CPQ solutions that help businesses optimize margins, maximize revenue, automate their quoting processes and accelerate turnaround times. Built on the Salesforce platform, Provus offers a comprehensive suite of features for collaborative scoping, estimation, pricing, quoting and AI driven quote optimization. For more information, visit https://www.provusinc.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Souza

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Provus Inc.