Provus Inc. Announces $1.16 Million in Funding From Angel Investors

Provus , a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, has developed a revolutionary solution that helps sales organizations overcome the age-old legacy problem of excessively long quoting and deal building processes, which lengthen deal cycles and delay revenue generation for enterprises in countless industries. Provus Services CPQ provides several benefits to customers, such as accelerated turnaround time, larger deal sizes, and greater win probability – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus' unique AI-driven approach generates what-if scenarios that serve as the core of any services quoting process.

With Provus' strong belief in data optimization, its Services CPQ solution tightly integrates with the opportunity lifecycle in enterprises' CRM systems to initiate the sales quoting process. Provus also provides back-end integration with leading Professional Services Automation tools, ERP systems, and HCM applications as necessary. Provus is packed with features that automate the entire quoting process, including a Project Estimator, Guided Selling, AI suggested quote templates, real-time collaboration between various teams, real-time scenario analysis, configurable approvals, document assembly such as Statement of Work, and eSignature integration. Provus also provides ongoing intelligence with risk scoring and analysis, enabling real-time insights for quick decision making.

"We are very fortunate to have access to the experience, counsel, and resources of our investors," Provus Co-founder and CEO Mahesh Baxi said. "Our vision is bold. We are revolutionizing Customer Experience (CX) in the Services CPQ space by connecting companies, customers, and partners on a single collaborative platform. Simply put, we are solving a problem that legacy vendors could never solve before. We are making it considerably easier for enterprise sales organizations to sell faster and more successfully."

Provus is a startup providing SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. More information about the company is available at www.provusinc.com .

