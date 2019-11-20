ProWire® selected to join the Future of Sport Lab® to enhance the in-stadium fan experience

FSL fosters innovative sport solutions and technologies as well as related insights and programming across a variety of disciplines, from fan engagement to sport science. The program offers access to more teams, more venues, more fans and more academic experts than any other sport business innovation ecosystem in Canada.

ProWire joins FSL to enhance the in-venue fan experience. ProWire's patent-pending streaming technology delivers real-time audio channels to fans' phones over the existing venue WiFi. Fans can now access a range of audio channels, from traditional broadcast play-by-play to innovative content like live player and coach mics, all with no delay.

"FSL looks for start-ups with big ideas that can lead the next iteration of sport innovation. We had some specific focus areas, including the fan experience and venue technology. We are excited to start working with ProWire," says Dr. Cheri Bradish, Managing Director, FSL & Ted Rogers Director of Sport Business Initiatives, Ryerson University.

"Working with companies like ProWire as part of the Future of Sport Lab allows MLSE to continually look for new ways to offer our fans a best-in-class experience in our venues," says Sumit Arora, Senior Director, Strategy at MLSE.

"Our rightsholder partners are focused on enhancing the fan experience, especially through digital. WiFi capabilities have increased dramatically over the past few years, and stadiums have invested significantly to ensure they provide connectivity for every fan. Our technology is designed to run on that existing infrastructure to provide a new, digital service to enhance the game day experience. Now fans at sports events just need their phone and headphones to access a range of exclusive in-stadium content as it happens in front of them," says Gordon Sumner, Co-Founder and CEO of ProWire.

About ProWire:

ProWire is an in-stadium broadcast service that streams real-time audio channels to fans' phones. Download the app, connect your headphones and choose from a selection of high quality, real-time audio channels available in select stadiums.

ProWire's patent-pending CrowdFlex™ streaming technology is an ultra-low latency delivery system designed for connected stadiums with existing WiFi infrastructure.

