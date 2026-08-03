Prowl-O-Ween Returns to Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary Saturday, October 24

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to prowl the grounds in your spookiest costume at Prowl-O-Ween — a Halloween event full of fun, fur, and treats! Prowl-O-Ween 2026 at Tiger Creek takes place on Saturday, October 24th, 2026.

The event is the perfect occasion for ghosts and ghouls of all ages, so bring the whole family and don't forget your costumes. From festive activities to educational adventures, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Make unforgettable memories with friends, neighbors, and loved ones while supporting the important work of Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary!

Attendees can enjoy guided tours, festive games, and exciting educational presentations, all while exploring the beautiful grounds of the sanctuary and meeting our incredible animal residents. This year's event will feature a range of Halloween-themed fun. Come in costume and visit our trick-or-treating stations.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see our big cats prowling the grounds, including tigers, lions, bobcats, and more! There's also the chance to learn about endangered species, their most significant threats, and how you can help. Hear about the unique histories of the animals at Tiger Creek and their specialized care from our expert guides.

Due to the event's popularity and to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees, space is limited. We encourage visitors to secure their tickets early and make sure to join in on the spooktacular fun.

When is Prowl-O-Ween 2026? Prowl-O-Ween 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 24th, from 10am – 2pm CDT.

Where to buy tickets? Tickets go on sale starting August 1st. You can book yours by visiting here for the Eventbrite link.

Prowl-O-Ween Agenda

10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Leonard & Lily (Lemurs) - Keeper Talk

11:00 AM - 11:30 PM

Ava (Tiger) - Enrichment Demo

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Pomfret (Tiger) - Keeper Talk

12:30 PM - 01:00 PM

Singer (Tiger) - Enrichment Demo

12:30 PM - 01:00 PM

Leina & Zeke (Coatis) - Keeper Talk

01:00 PM - 01:30 PM

Nati (Tiger) - Enrichment Demo

01:30 PM - 02:00 PM

Raja (Tiger) - Keeper Talk

About Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

Operating as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in Tyler, Texas, Tiger Creek Sanctuary provides a permanent, compassionate home for rescued exotic cats. Currently serving as a safe haven for over 50 animals that cannot return to their natural habitats, the sanctuary focuses on educational advocacy and public outreach regarding captive animal welfare. Discover how you can join our mission at tigercreek.org.

Media Contact

Melanie Wesson

Director of Communications

[email protected]

903-858-1008

SOURCE Tiger Creek