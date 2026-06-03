Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary's Natasha Chab Receives International Recognition at the 2026 Exposure One Awards

Director of Administration honored for black-and-white photography in global one-image contest drawing entries from 82 countries

TYLER, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is proud to announce that Natasha Chab, the Sanctuary's Director of Administration, has earned multiple top honors at the 2026 Exposure One Awards One Shot Photo Contest, one of the most competitive international photography competitions dedicated to black-and-white imagery. Chab's submission, "Drawn Tight," received the Bronze Award in Minimalism, a People's Vote Award in Fine Art, and an Honorable Mention in Fine Art. It is remarkable recognition that places her work among the best in monochrome photography as judged by industry leaders from Vogue, Leica Gallery LA, SFMoMA, Aperture, and the Art Gallery of Alberta.

Drawn Tight, Natasha Chab

Awards received for "Drawn Tight":

Bronze Award in Minimalism

People's Vote Award in Fine Art

Honorable Mention in Fine Art

Art Rooted in Life Among Wildlife

For Chab, photography is inseparable from her daily life at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, home to more than 50 animals, with a focus on endangered species. Working in close proximity to some of the world's most powerful wildlife and varying landscapes has profoundly shaped her artistic eye. Her work reflects a sustained attention that is both vast and intimate.

As the primary photographer for Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, Chab is responsible for capturing the images that introduce the world to the Sanctuary's resident animals. Her images are portrayed from social media to editorial content. Chab's work is most notable in the yearly Tiger Creek calendar, beloved by supporters and wildlife enthusiasts. Her photographs have become central to how the Sanctuary tells its story and advances its mission of rescue, rehabilitation, and lifetime care for exotic cats.

"Receiving this recognition from Exposure One Awards is something I will carry with me for a long time. To have 'Drawn Tight' recognized by the distinguished jury is beyond anything I anticipated."

— Natasha Chab, Artist and Director of Administration, Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

About the Exposure One Awards

The Exposure One Awards is an international photography competition dedicated to celebrating the timeless power and emotional depth of the black-and-white image. The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest drew entries from 82 countries, signaling one of the most geographically diverse editions in the contest's history. The contest challenges photographers to distill their craft and storytelling into a single definitive frame. Visit exposureoneawards.com.

About Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization located in Tyler, Texas, dedicated to providing lifetime care for rescued exotic cats. The Sanctuary is home to more than 50 animals and serves as a haven for animals that cannot be returned to the wild. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, Tiger Creek works to raise awareness about the welfare of captive exotic animals. Learn more and support the mission at tigercreek.org.

Media Contact

Melanie Wesson

Director of Communications

[email protected]

903-858-1008

SOURCE Tiger Creek