Volunteers Wanted: Swing into Spring at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is asking the local community of animal aficionados to lend a helping hand at its upcoming Swing into Spring event.

Swing into Spring is a family-friendly celebration supporting animal care, conservation, and education. The event will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with over 600 attendees expected.

Spring Awakens at Tiger Creek

The event is designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy a fantastic day out in nature, while supporting the lifesaving rescue and rehabilitation work of Tiger Creek.

Activities on offer throughout the day include keeper talks, enrichment, and craft activities. There will also be engaging experiences with local vendors and small businesses, as well as the opportunity to buy unique gifts and souvenirs.

Volunteers play a vital role in making this event possible, and the sanctuary is actively seeking individuals passionate about wildlife, education, and community engagement.

Volunteers will help support activities on the day, connect with the community, support conservation efforts, and be part of a meaningful spring celebration.

Volunteer Details

Volunteers are asked to commit from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt, and lunch will be provided.

There are limited volunteer spots, so interested individuals are encouraged to apply early. The volunteer application deadline is March 1, 2026.

How to apply?

Submit your volunteer application here:

https://form.jotform.com/260055171218146

Event Details at a Glance

When is Swing into Spring?

Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Where is it?

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

17552 FM 14, Tyler, TX 75706.

Who can attend?

This is a family-friendly event welcoming guests of all ages.

About Tiger Creek

Founded in 1995, Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge sits nestled in East Texas on land designed to mimic the natural habitats of the animals it houses. It is home to rescued big cats and native wildlife in recovery, along with a dedicated community committed to their care. With a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and educate, Tiger Creek has rescued over 75 big cats and assisted more than 1,200 wild animals since opening its gates.

Media & Volunteer Enquiries

Autumn Dolge

Volunteer Coordinator

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

903-858-1008

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.tigercreek.org

