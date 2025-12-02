Prowler Introduces Attack Path Visualization, Turning Cloud Complexity into Clear, Actionable Risk Paths

This release advances Prowler's mission to make cloud security proactive, enabling teams to understand, prioritize, and eliminate real-world attack routes

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prowler, the leader in open cloud security, today announced the release of Attack Path Visualization, a major enhancement to the Prowler platform that reveals how threats move across multi-cloud environments and identifies the most impactful routes attackers could exploit.

The launch builds on the momentum following Lighthouse AI and MCP Server and further establishes Prowler as the world's most widely adopted open cloud-security platform that delivers cloud security for ANY cloud at AI speed.

A Knowledge Graph for Cloud Security

DevSecOps teams continue to face overwhelming volumes of disconnected alerts that provide little understanding of how risks relate to one another. Traditional scanners identify thousands of issues but rarely show how misconfigurations, permissions, identities, and data access combine to form real attack paths. What's missing is a relationship-aware, connected view of the cloud, one that turns fragmented findings into meaningful insights and highlights the risks that actually matter.

Attack Path Visualization introduces a unified knowledge graph that maps all cloud resources along with the relationships that link them. Unique to Prowler, any findings related to resources are also linked in the graph for faster traversal and contextual analysis.

By analyzing these dependencies, Prowler exposes the precise paths an attacker could use to escalate privileges, move laterally, or reach sensitive systems.

Security teams gain an immediate understanding of how individual misconfigurations or exposed resources contribute to larger, multi-step risks. Instead of isolated alerts, they now see the full chain of impact.

Lighthouse AI Integrates Deep Security Context

The new knowledge graph will also serve as a core data source for Lighthouse AI , Prowler's autonomous security assistant. Lighthouse AI now reasons directly over this connected graph to:

Identify high-impact attack paths and the earliest point of compromise





Prioritize findings based on real attackability rather than static severity





Generate accurate, environment-aware remediation steps





Automate fixes through MCP-powered workflows inside developer tools

By combining deep graph context with agentic AI decision-making, Lighthouse AI dramatically accelerates risk understanding and shrinks the gap between detection and remediation. Cloud environments continue to expand in scale and complexity, making it harder for teams to understand how risks interact. Attack Path Visualization transforms this complexity into clarity by presenting the full chain of potential compromise and highlighting the earliest point where action will have the greatest impact.

"Our mission has always been to bring clarity and autonomy to cloud security," said Toni de la Fuente, founder & CEO of Prowler. "Attack Path Visualization gives teams the complete picture of how risks connect, and Lighthouse AI turns that understanding into instant, actionable decisions. It's another step toward a future where security isn't just faster, it's fundamentally more intelligent."

Meet Prowler at AWS re:Invent

Attack Path Visualization is available in preview today within Prowler Cloud and integrates automatically with Lighthouse AI and the MCP Server. Demonstrations and hands-on walkthroughs are available this week at AWS re:Invent. Meet the Prowler team at booth 1238 on the expo floor.

To learn more or get started, visit www.prowler.com or sign up for Prowler Cloud at https://cloud.prowler.com .

About Prowler

Prowler is the world's most widely used open-source cloud-security platform, automating security and compliance across any cloud environment. Backed by thousands of contributors and a vibrant global community, Prowler leads the open-source security movement with transparent, customizable, and easy-to-use solutions that secure AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, Kubernetes, GitHub, and Microsoft 365.

By leveraging the innovation and cost-efficiency of open source, Prowler makes cloud security 10× more cost-effective and accessible than alternatives.

Learn more at www.prowler.com or sign up for Prowler Cloud at https://cloud.prowler.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Mark Jordan

[email protected]

+44 7931 987466

SOURCE Prowler