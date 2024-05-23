Proxet Announces Strategic Partnership With Palantir Technologies Inc.

BROOKLINE, Mass., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxet Group Inc. (Proxet), a global full-service digital engineering firm serving brand name clients on the cutting edge of innovation in healthcare, lifesciences, fintech, e-commerce, and real estate today announces its strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir), a leading builder of AI systems for the enterprise.

Palantir offers an integrated suite of capabilities for data analysis, collaboration, and operations. Companies use Palantir's software to build safer cars, secure global supply chains, and accelerate cancer research.

"We're so proud of our relationship with Palantir," said Vlad Medvedovsky, Founder and CEO, Proxet. "We work with clients of all sizes across many industries, and the power of Palantir's software is being able to give all businesses - SMB through Enterprise - the same power and control over their data as their largest competitors."

"We're excited for the continued acceleration of the Palantir developer ecosystem that this partnership represents," said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir. "Proxet allows our customers to have increased choice for their development services while upholding the high quality bar our customers have come to expect from Palantir."

Read more about the full potential of our partnership. Our capabilities include:

1. Palantir Foundry and AIP Implementation and Enablement: We deliver projects with post-implementation support, training, and ongoing guidance to maximize platform adoption and maturity.

2. Data Governance and Operations: We establish data governance frameworks aligned with your organization's goals and provide professional support to streamline Palantir-driven operations with data management, performance, and cost optimization accelerators.

3. Enterprise Integration and Data Engineering: We design your Palantir platform landscape, ingesting data from legacy systems and catalogs. Our experts build data models, ETL pipelines, and health checks to ensure data quality.

4. Automation and Analytics: We automate workflows and data processing, and create interactive dashboards for data exploration. Our solutions empower a self-service BI culture, putting data analysis in the hands of business users.

5. Palantir Expertise and Support: We offer comprehensive platform and data strategy consulting, staff augmentation for use case delivery, and managed services for operations, optimization, and technical support.

6. Applied AI: We develop custom AI applications and solutions based on your specific needs using Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Palantir is the latest in Proxet's successful roster of partnerships with companies like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Snowflake, offering customers a combined suite of data, AI, engineering, and cloud computing services.

About Proxet

Proxet is a custom web, mobile, and software development company offering customized and tailored technology solutions to a wide range of clients. With over 15 years of experience in building complex solutions for enterprise-level businesses, SMBs, and startups, Proxet has delivered over 200 projects in Healthcare, Marketing, Financial Services, Retail, Real Estate, Aerospace, and Automotive verticals. As a custom software development company, Proxet also provides thought leadership and advisory services to fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world's most important organizations solve their most difficult problems. Foundational Software of Tomorrow. Delivered Today.

