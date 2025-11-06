Proxima Clinical Research Acquired, Names Industry Veteran Eric Ross as new CEO to Drive Growth in Houston MedTech Hub

Proxima, a dedicated MedTech contract research organization, announced a change in company ownership.

In conjunction with the purchase, Eric Ross has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Proxima. Ross has previously held multiple C-Level, Executive, and Management roles at CRO and eclinical organizations. Ross will lead the company in its mission to support MedTech and Biotech companies to obtain approval and improve patient outcomes.

"I am honored to join the Proxima team during this significant period of change in the industry," stated Ross. "Proxima has always led the growth of MedTech, device, and drug clinical trials with their exceptional regulatory team which serves as the foundation for clinical success. Proxima has become the CRO of choice for AI-focused MedTech companies as they navigate their products to approval."

Billy Howell, Chairman of the Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the purchase, stating, "Proxima's dedication to innovative MedTech creation over the years aligns perfectly with our vision for the Houston community. We are committed to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for MedTech right here in Texas."

Howell's ownership also extends to HGI Clinical, a CRO dedicated to early-phase oncology and cell and gene therapy drug development. This synergy between Proxima and HGI Clinical is expected to create a robust platform for accelerated medical advancements.

Eric Ross, the newly appointed CEO, commented, "I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Proxima to accelerate our customers' path to approval and bring additional MedTech and Biotech solutions to patients."

Proxima is a contract research organization providing regulatory, quality, and clinical research expertise to a diverse range of life sciences companies. Headquartered within the Houston Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex, Proxima partners with medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic firms across 18 countries and five continents. Founded in 2017, Proxima operates as a registered Texas Corporation.

