Proximie Announces Senior Executive Appointments As Global Demand For Its AR Health Tech Platform Accelerates

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, a global health technology business whose hardware-agnostic, four-camera, remote collaboration platform with augmented reality tools allows the world's top surgeons to virtually transport themselves into operating rooms anywhere in the world to interact in surgical procedures visually, announces new appointments to its executive team.

Joining the team led by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, a world-renowned surgeon, clinical entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of Proximie – is Tom Teisseyre as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Last month, Proximie welcomed Paul Nendick as Chief Technology Officer, and Jennifer Browning Holmes as Global Chief Commercial Officer and Dr. Gail Marcus Member of the Advisory Team.

Teisseyre will continue the roll-out of Proximie's current product suite and lead on future product strategy including building out the applied research pipeline and enhancing the augmented reality and artificial intelligence capabilities. He will also be responsible for the new Center of Excellence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Proximie is rapidly growing. Contracts with medical device companies now provide access to 90% of operating rooms and cath labs in the EU and US. Proximie collaborates with major medical device companies including J&J, Medtronic, Abbott, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and Corin as well as in US health systems such as Advent Health, Cleveland Clinic, Ascension, HCA, and Tenet and over 20% of NHS in the UK, including Cambridge and Southampton NHS Trusts.

Proximie has experienced an 8x increase in users this year, through September, as COVID-19 has reduced international travel for surgeons. By the end of December 2020, over 6,000 live surgical procedures will have been conducted. The platform will be digitizing operating rooms and cath labs in 300 hospitals.

Commenting on the latest high-profile addition, Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, said, "We're growing very quickly, and this has led to the expansion of our executive team. The team arrives at an exciting time. Their deep industry expertise and knowledge will complement the skillset of our recent appointments. They will be central to scaling the business and meeting growing demand."

Teisseyre was previously Head of Surgical and Implantable Devices and a founding member of Verily Life Science – formerly known as Google Life Sciences. He brings expertise in medical devices, MedTech and imaging. Teisseyre has held senior positions at Google, Abbott Medical Optics and OptiMedica.

Teisseyre holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco, a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He has peer-reviewed publications and holds patents in medical imaging, medical image processing, intraoperative imaging, surgical technology, and surgical workflow optimization.

Newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Tom Teisseyre, commented: "Proximie has taken the lead in democratizing surgical skill. This year they have enabled remote clinical support in over 35 countries. Due to Proximie's platform, collaborative intraoperative guidance is transforming healthcare worldwide. I'm honored to be joining their extraordinary team to help empower surgeon communities worldwide."

Other recent senior appointments include:

Paul Nendick – Chief Technology Officer – formerly Head of Product Development at Sohonet, Nendick brought the Emmy-award winning ClearView Flex creative collaboration product to market. He has over 20 years' experience in cutting-edge technologies within the media production, finance, and research science industries.

Jennifer Browning Holmes - Global Chief Commercial Officer – Browning Holmes held various senior leadership roles in blue-chip and private equity backed start-ups. These include Senior Vice President, Corporate Accounts of Proximo Medical, CEO at Central Logic, and SVP at MedAssets. She is also Founder/CEO of 'Integrating Woman Leaders', a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women in the workplace.

Dr. Gail Marcus – Member of Advisory Team – Marucs held leadership positions at Fortune 100 healthcare companies, including United Healthcare and CIGNA.

