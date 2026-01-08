Proximity Health Solutions and Biogen Named Finalists for the SCOPE '26 Participant Engagement Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity Health Solutions, in collaboration with Biogen, announces that Better Together: Sharing Our Lupus Stories has been selected as one of the four finalists for the prestigious 2026 SCOPE Participant Engagement Award. The Better Together webinar series was selected as an award finalist in recognition of its thoughtful design, measurable impact, and commitment to improving patients' clinical trial participation and experience.

The SCOPE Participant Engagement Award recognizes patient-centric programs and/or campaigns that demonstrate transformative approaches to improving the patient's understanding of clinical research. The Better Together: Sharing Our Lupus Stories webinar series earned finalist status as a result of its commitment to educate female, African American Lupus patients about their disease state and the purpose/importance of clinical trial research participation. Having completed its fifth season, this patientfocused webinar series, which airs on BlackDoctor.Org's Facebook Live platform, is averaging 47,000 views per episode and has surpassed one million views, exhibiting both sustainability and scalability.

"We are honored that the Better Together webinar series has been recognized as a finalist for the SCOPE '26 Participant Engagement Award," said Rick Adler, CEO, Proximity Health Solutions. "This recognition reconfirms our mission to educate patients, enabling them to make informed decisions about their medical care and their decision to participate in a clinical trial."

"The Better Together series has enabled Biogen to integrate patient perspectives, creating an empathetic, educational, and engaging community, positioning Biogen as a trusted resource for lupus patients. This journey has been one of grace and perseverance, and our Lupus Warriors are the ones who deserve this recognition," said Tara Aldoory, Head of Quantitative Sciences and Development Operations, at Biogen. "Together with Proximity Health Solutions we are creating a more empowering and inclusive experience for this underrepresented patient population."

This finalist selection underscores both organizations' commitment to redefining engagement through development and execution of patient-centric educational programs that establish trust in the medical community and in clinical trials. Winners of the SCOPE '26 Participant Engagement Award will be announced at the annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) in February 2026.

