Proximity Systems announces results from NSF International testing of their UV light disinfection unit

"NSF International is a leading provider of public health and safety-based risk management solutions," he said. "Their independent test of UV-CLEAN took place in an accredited, state-of-the-art lab with robust instrumentation and technologies and was conducted by highly experienced personnel. For those reasons, we're extremely confident in the results."

As part of the test, different keyboard keys were inoculated with C. diff and MRSA before being exposed to UVC light via the UV-CLEAN unit. Multiple exposure times were evaluated also. After post-swabbing and subsequent incubation, the following reductions were calculated and reported: There was a 91.1% reduction in C. diff after 10 minutes of UVC exposure; there was a 99.996% reduction in C. diff after 30 minutes of UVC exposure; there was a 99.996% reduction in MRSA after 10 minutes of UVC exposure; and there was a 99.998% reduction in MRSA after 15 minutes of UVC exposure.

Proximity Systems' CEO Jeremy Goza is excited about the successful testing.

"We are really pleased with how the testing was conducted and the results that were reported," he said. "These tests validated what we already knew about our product, that UV-CLEAN is effective at killing harmful pathogens found on high touch surfaces."

The clinical testing facilitated a common scenario at health care facilities across the world where infection-causing pathogens are transmitted by the hands of health care works from high touch surfaces like keyboards, workstations on wheels (WOWs) or portable medical equipment (PME).

"Patients are at a higher risk to acquire a hospital acquired infection (HAI)," said Reinecke. "The NSF International testing proved Proximity's disinfection device UV-CLEAN is effective at eliminating bacteria, making it the right complement to existing cleaning and hand hygiene protocols."

Download a copy of Proximity's UV-CLEAN NSF International Testing Report here: https://proximitysystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/NSF-Results.pdf

About Proximity Systems, Inc.

The leading provider of wall-mounted workstations, secure medication storage stations and UVC self-disinfection technology and devices, Proximity Systems serves more than 1,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more than 25 years, Proximity has maintained its commitment to build products in the United States. Go to www.proximitysystems.com for more information. Contact sales@proximitysystems.com or call 800.437.8111 to schedule a product demonstration.

Media Contact

Rebekah Maurin

832.200.8246

rebekah@designatwork.com

SOURCE Proximity Systems

Related Links

https://proximitysystems.com/

