Proximity Systems releases whitepaper demonstrating the efficacy of UV-CLEAN self-disinfecting device

The whitepaper explains the study took place at HCA Houston Southeast in both their Neuro Unit and Intermediate Medical Care Unit (IMCU). Focusing on a common high touch surface in health care settings — keyboards ­— the study proved UV-CLEAN's ultraviolet-C radiation can eliminate harmful bacteria, including Bacillus spp., Staphylococcus spp., Enterococcus spp . (Non-VRE), Enterococcus spp . (VRE) and Diphtheroid spp.

Proximity Systems VP of Business Development and Senior Care Steve Reinecke oversaw the clinical study.

"I'm proud to share that the clinical study was a great success," he said. "Not only did it confirm our UV-CLEAN unit is an effective disinfection tool, but it proved its efficacy in mitigating human error associated with the spread of HAIs. Gone are the days of wondering if your cleaning policies are productive. Our device consistently disinfects and records cleaning cycles for auditing purposes."

Although hand washing protocols and chemical disinfection in health care environments has been long recognized, studies have shown cleaning regimens are not always followed. The whitepaper references a variety of studies that revealed the presence of infection-causing pathogens on high touch surfaces even after disinfection attempts.

HCA Houston Southeast Director of Nursing Harpreet Sharma was interested in how the UV-CLEAN unit would perform during the clinical study.

"I believed the UV-CLEAN unit would help us reduce cross-contamination of infection," she shared. "Although our keyboards are cleaned regularly, there is always a chance that germs can be left behind despite cleaning regimens, either between keys or otherwise."

To that end, Proximity Systems' CEO Jeremy Goza recommends UV-CLEAN as a complement to common health care cleaning regimens.

"The most recent report from the CDC estimates that 1.7 million people contract a HAI annually, and we know that infectious pathogens don't discriminate when it comes to the surfaces they contaminate," he explained. "In fact, deadly pathogens have been identified on portable medical equipment and health care workers' personal phones, in addition to carts and workstations."

While the increased access to information at the bedside has proved to deliver better patient outcomes, it has also introduced greater risk for patients to acquire a HAI. Because bacteria can be transmitted directly through patient contact or indirectly by the hands of health care workers, UV-CLEAN is a health care facility's asset since it will safely target high touch surfaces with no disruption to patient care or staff workflow.

"Proximity is excited to offer a device that supports infection control measures to prevent life-threatening complications for patients and costly consequences for health care facilities," Reinecke said. "The clinical study demonstrated UV-CLEAN is ready to take up the fight against HAIs."

Download a copy of Proximity's whitepaper here: https://proximitysystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/UV-CLEAN-WhitePaper.pdf

About Proximity Systems, Inc.

The leading provider of wall-mounted workstations and secure medication storage stations, Proximity Systems serves more than 1,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more than 25 years, Proximity has maintained its commitment to build products in the United States. Go to www.proximitysystems.com for more information. Contact sales@proximitysystems.com or call 800.437.8111 to schedule a product demonstration.

Media Contact

Rebekah Maurin

832.200.8246

rebekah@designatwork.com

SOURCE Proximity Systems

Related Links

https://proximitysystems.com

