Proximity Systems VP of Business Development and Senior Care to speak at Australia's premier digital health conference

Reinecke's topic, "Evaluating the use of UVC light devices in a clinical setting to reduce pathogens on computer workstations", details Proximity Systems' recent clinical trial of UV-CLEAN .

"Earlier this year, we demonstrated the efficacy of our UVC disinfection unit," he said. "The study proved UV-CLEAN's ultraviolet-C radiation can eliminate harmful bacteria, including Bacillus spp., Staphylococcus spp., Enterococcus spp. (Non-VRE), Enterococcus spp. (VRE) and Diphtheroid spp. These results were so impactful, our team thought it was important to share at industry conferences like HIC."

After assessment of the presentation abstract, multiple reviewers found the topic interesting and relevant to the discussion on effective means of disinfection in clinical practice. To that end, the submission was among five that received the highest scores, making Reinecke an award shortlist finalist. Recognizing and celebrating the year's outstanding achievements in digital health, the Health Informatics Society of Australia (HISA) awards gala will take place on August 13.

"I'm very proud our submission was well received and piqued interest," he explained. "The award nomination reinforces what we already know about UV-CLEAN: That it will make an important and necessary impact on patient health and health care staff workflow."

Proximity Systems' CEO Jeremy Goza is excited about this opportunity to take UV-CLEAN beyond the United States.

"This is a great chance for Proximity to share our findings about the effectiveness of no touch UVC disinfection and our product, UV-CLEAN," he said.

Proximity Systems' UV-CLEAN unit will be on display at the conference in the Australian-owned and operated health care technology company Peacock Bros. exhibit. The unit will be displayed on every workstation and mobile computing cart, giving conference attendees the chance to see UVC disinfection unit in action.

"Proximity Systems is looking forward to HIC as it affords us the occasion to showcase our latest product that is the ideal complement to existing cleaning protocols," Reinecke said. "Our product is the front-line defense in preventing health care associated infections (HAIs), and we're very excited to share more about this next generation, automated disinfection technology."

About Proximity Systems, Inc.

The leading provider of wall-mounted workstations, secure medication storage stations and UVC self-disinfection technology and devices, Proximity Systems serves more than 1,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more than 25 years, Proximity has maintained its commitment to build products in the United States. Go to www.proximitysystems.com for more information. Contact sales@proximitysystems.com or call 800.437.8111 to schedule a product demonstration.

Media Contact

Rebekah Maurin

832.200.8246

rebekah@designatwork.com

SOURCE Proximity Systems

Related Links

https://proximitysystems.com/

