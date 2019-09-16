Proximo Medical Named the Commercialization Partner for BIOTRONIK, Inc.'s Peripheral Vascular Intervention Portfolio in Select U.S. Markets

CASTLE PINES, Colo., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximo Medical, LLC today announced that it is the commercial partner for BIOTRONIK, Inc.'s peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) platform in select United States markets. BIOTRONIK, a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany with U.S. offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Oregon, develops trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions.

Proximo Medical is a fractional commercial organization for start-up medical device technologies and established medical device companies looking to expand adoption on select products in the US market. The company provides market validation, an experienced workforce and scalability to deliver patients and physicians the best care in a cost-effective model.

BIOTRONIK's comprehensive PVI portfolio is designed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease and includes the Pulsar™ stent, which is the only 4-French (4F) self-expanding stent approved in the U.S. Additional products include the Astron™ stent system, Passeo™ PTA balloon catheters and Fortress™ introducer sheaths.

"By partnering BIOTRONIK's solutions and innovations with Proximo, we accelerate our ability to help physicians deliver improved outcomes to patients," states Ryan Walters, President, BIOTRONIK, Inc. "At BIOTRONIK, our focus is always on innovation that improves patient lives. We know millions of American's suffer from peripheral artery disease and this partnership will help ensure this patient population has access to safe and effective treatment options."

Over 200 million people worldwide are afflicted with peripheral artery disease and prevalence has grown nearly 25% in the last decade1. Among the over 15 million people with peripheral artery disease in the United States alone, about 720,000 procedures are performed annually2. This translates to a U.S. device market for peripheral artery disease treatment of over $1.5 billion with stents and balloons comprising nearly two thirds of the market3.

"I was an investigator in the trial of the BIOTRONIK Pulsar stent," states Craig Walker, MD, President and Medical Director, Cardiovascular Institute of the South; Clinical Professor of Medicine, Tulane University and Louisiana State University Medical Schools; and Chairman, New Cardiovascular Horizons. "I was impressed that this stent, which has a 4F delivery system, was easy to deploy accurately and had good clinical patency. I think this will be very helpful particularly in cases where standard 5F or 6F sheaths may be occlusive."

"Proximo is pleased to be partnering with BIOTRONIK, a company committed to helping people with cardiovascular diseases live healthy, fulfilling lives," states Brett Martin, CEO, Proximo Medical. "With proven clinical data and a commitment to product excellence, this opportunity furthers our mission of putting products that save lives in the hands of physicians."

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical, LLC is a business acceleration solution that effectively and efficiently overcomes medical device commercialization challenges. Proximo Medical provides medical device start-ups and international medical device companies wishing to enter the U.S. market with market analysis, economic insights and a world class sales and marketing team focused on commercial execution. Proximo brings innovative solutions to the market to allow patients to receive the best care and physicians to provide the best care in a cost-effective model. Proximo Medical also partners with venture capital and private equity groups who have a portfolio of medical device technologies to make highly informed investment decisions and maximize enterprise value. Visit proximomedical.com

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a medical technology company that develops trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions. Driven by purpose and integrity, BIOTRONIK has partnered with hospitals and health systems for more than 50 years, helping to deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. BIOTRONIK has US offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Oregon. Visit biotronik.com

