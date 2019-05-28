Proximo Medical Selected as Commercialization Partner for Walk Vascular

CASTLE PINES, Colo., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximo Medical today announced that it has been selected as the marketing and commercial partner for Walk Vascular, an innovative medical device company that has developed JETi, a novel Peripheral Thrombectomy Catheter.

Proximo Medical is a fractional commercial organization for start-up medical device technologies that delivers market validation, an experienced workforce and scalability to deliver accelerated revenues.

Walk Vascular just released its new JETi 88 device which employs a powerful internal jet, located just inside its catheter mouth, capable of engaging large thrombus volumes through a miniature lumen, rapidly clearing peripheral vessels that would prove difficult and frequently clog standard aspiration devices.

Last fall, Jean Cournoyer-Rodrigue, MD, Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal Research Center in Montreal, Quebec, presented data from a study assessing the safety and efficacy of the JETi Thrombectomy System at CIRSE 2018, the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology Society of Europe annual meeting held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The system was tested in 23 venous thromboembolism cases with an 83% rate of technical success, defined as restoration of antegrade flow with the elimination of any obstructing lesion without overnight postprocedural lytic infusion via catheter-directed thrombolysis.

"This percentage of 'single session' efficacy, with a mean total procedure time of 73 minutes is quite remarkable relative to the existing literature. Using devices that require adjunctive procedures, ICU stays, is not a win for anyone in the healthcare value chain, especially the patient. Single session devices offer great promise of a new treatment paradigm," states Cournoyer-Rodrigue.

"By partnering with Proximo Medical we can hit the ground sprinting, with high quality direct sales representatives that startups generally can't afford without the need for additional funding," states David Look, President & CEO, Walk Vascular. "Proximo provides a crucial next step absent of most technology developers. Their ability to quickly de-risk commercial viability, confirm reordering patterns and document the salesforce's ramp time provides huge value to both the developer and potential future acquirer."

"We are pleased to be working with Walk Vascular and the JETi technology, a proven solution that safely and effectively restores blood flow in coronary and peripheral interventional procedures," states Brett Martin, CEO, Proximo Medical. "With more than 75% of medical device start-ups failing prior to commercialization, we are proud to partner with innovators like Walk Vascular to provide insights, marketing strategy, and a top-tier salesforce to ensure commercial success and clinical adoption."

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical is a business acceleration solution that effectively and efficiently overcomes medical device commercialization challenges. Proximo Medical provides medical device innovators with market analysis, economic insights and a world class sales and marketing team focused on commercial execution. Proximo brings innovative solutions to the market to allow patients to receive the best care and physicians to provide the best care in a cost-effective model. Proximo Medical also partners with venture capital and private equity groups who have a portfolio of medical device technologies to make highly informed investment decisions and maximize enterprise value. Visit ProximoMedical.com

About Walk Vascular

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Walk Vascular is a performance driven medical device company dedicated to addressing physician needs with product design and rapid iteration. Walk Vascular has an innovation-driven culture and recruits top notch engineering talent willing to address the most challenging and complex medical conditions facing our health care systems today. Visit https://www.jeti.tv/

Media Contact:

Amy Triandiflou

Phone: 719-352-5394

Email: atriand@hotmail.com

SOURCE Proximo Medical

Related Links

http://ProximoMedical.com

