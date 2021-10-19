ProximoCX Hires Industry Leaders Mike Nemer as COO and Scott Roof as Head of Global Sales and Marketing

"The timing couldn't be better for Mike and Scott to dive into supporting our strategic plan with an increased focus on delivering world-class contact center solutions like customer service and sales support for mid-sized and Fortune 500 clients. We're excited with the industry knowledge and expertise they bring to the table and look forward to the positive impact on our team and clients," stated Michael McMillan, CEO.

Mike Nemer brings 25 years of global executive management experience to ProximoCX with a solutions-oriented business development background. His extensive operations and P&L experience will support the growing needs of the ProximoCX client.

"I'm humbled to be part of this extraordinary team whose mission is one of greater purpose in providing an opportunity for each of our employees to create a better life for themselves and their families," said Mike Nemer. "With this dedicated team and our focus on exceptional customer experience, we will provide great outcomes for our clients and their customers."

Scott Roof has over 25 years of experience with an emphasis on creating winning strategies that result in significant growth and a high return on investment for his clients. His previous experience as an executive in the contact center services arena provides unique knowledge for identifying and reaching new revenue opportunities.

"I am deeply invested in developing strong, long-term relationships with our business partners, our current and prospective clients, and most importantly our ProximoCX team. I have never been a part of a team like ProximoCX who actively lives out the principle, We Grow Together!," stated Scott Roof. "When prospective clients view our state-of-the-art operations center we show them how we create winning strategies that result in growth, higher revenue and profit for their organization."

As ProximoCX continues to expand its customer engagement solutions for B2B and B2C clients, Mike and Scott provide the necessary focus on scaling efforts for increased revenue, growth, and client satisfaction.

