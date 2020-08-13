Proxsys Rx Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Proxsys Rx is honored to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for 2020. Our growth is driven by our ability to help hospitals and healthcare systems improve patient outcomes post discharge while at the same time enhance hospital performance. Proxsys Rx plays a vital role in each community it serves as an extension of each partner hospital's community outreach programs," said Proxsys CEO George B. Salem.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. Speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.

About Proxsys Rx

Proxsys Rx is a healthcare solutions company providing value, revenue, and savings to our health system partners through inpatient and outpatient engagement and comprehensive pharmacy programs. Benefits include readmission risk reduction, 340B savings, employee benefit cost savings, and improved patient satisfaction. Services include onsite retail pharmacy, 340B administration, personalized and digital patient engagement and management, and employee health benefit program management.

Press Contact:

Melanie McCraney

(205) 910-1323

https://www.proxsysrx.com

SOURCE Proxsys Rx

Related Links

https://www.proxsysrx.com

