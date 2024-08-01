ProxsysRx Signs Contract To Build And Manage Specialty Pharmacy For South Carolina's Conway Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina's Conway Medical Center (CMC), a 210-bed private non-profit acute care hospital with more than 1600 employees, is now the fifth hospital for whom Birmingham's ProxsysRx has been contracted to build and manage an on-campus specialty pharmacy. "CMC's onsite specialty pharmacy will enable the hospital to enhance its level of care for patients who are often the sickest, and in greatest need of the prescribing guidance and support that specialty pharmacists offer doctors and providers," said ProxsysRx CEO George Salem.

Earlier this month, ProxsysRx became just the fourth company awarded the highly coveted URAC accreditation for specialty pharmacy, and the only company offering health systems a comprehensive range of consultative and hands-on pharmacy-related support services. "The single greatest benefit URAC's validation offers the hospitals we serve is a significant reduction in the calendar time, and in the personnel time-investment, required to earn the accreditation they need to own a successful specialty pharmacy," explained Salem.

CMC's specialty pharmacy will also give the hospital greater leverage in making costly prescriptions affordable to financially-struggling patients, through its 340B program. "ProxsysRx has been managing CMC's 340B program, and owning-and-managing its retail pharmacy, since May, 2019," Salem noted. "It's already generated millions in prescription savings and revenue for CMC and its patients. The onsite specialty pharmacy has the potential to take those savings to the next level, which — in turn — can be used to support additional hospital services in Conway's community."

ProxsysRx uses its proprietary software system to support the various services the company manages for CMC. "ProxsysRx's 340B Analytics enables us to document the entire journey of every prescription written within a 340B health system — no matter how many clinics, providers and contract pharmacies participate in the system's 340B program," Salem noted.

About ProxsysRx

ProxsysRx offers hospital systems proven solutions for optimizing pharmacy services' positive impact on the continuum of care; solutions ranging from management of their 340B prescription-savings programs, Retail and Specialty Pharmacy operations, to Prescription Benefits program management, and patient financial assistance. ProxsysRx's services are available both on an integrated-program basis — or in individual components — and are supported by the company's proprietary software system, which places actionable data, and business intelligence, at clients' fingertips, in real-time. For more information, visit ProxsysRx.com .

