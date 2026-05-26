Proxy Impact: Shareholders Move to Link Meta Executive Pay to Child Safety as Landmark Lawsuit Losses Mount

New shareholder resolution to be voted on just two months after Meta found liable in two landmark child-safety cases.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday May 27, Meta shareholders will vote on a shareholder resolution asking the Board to assess the feasibility of tying senior executive compensation to improvements in child safety — a move that comes as the company absorbs back-to-back courtroom defeats that legal observers are calling Big Tech's "Big Tobacco moment."

The resolution was filed by Proxy Impact on behalf of Dr. Lisette Cooper and co-filed by 13 faith-based and institutional investors from the U.S. and Europe with a combined $800 million in Meta stock. Kelly Stonelake, a child safety advocate and former Meta executive, will present the resolution at the annual meeting.

The proponents filed an exempt solicitation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlighting Meta's child safety related legal and regulatory risks:

In March 2026, a New Mexico court found Meta liable for violating the state's consumer protection law, imposing a $375 million penalty after determining the company made misleading statements about platform safety, exploited children's vulnerabilities, concealed knowledge of child sexual exploitation on its platforms, and failed to enforce its own ban on users under 13. One day later, a California court found Meta and Google liable for designing addictive platforms that harm young users' mental health.





More than 2,400 additional lawsuits are pending, including actions from 42 state attorneys general. Meta's insurance carriers have refused to cover its lawsuit claims, arguing they owe no duty to defend against intentional acts — meaning damages flow directly to Meta's balance sheet.





Internationally, the European Union's Digital Services Act issued a preliminary finding against Meta for allowing underage users on its platform, with a potential fine of up to 6% of global revenue — about $12 billion, and billions more in additional fines until Meta is in compliance. Australia has led nearly 20 countries in enacting or planning social media bans for users under 16, structurally removing Meta's youngest, highest-lifetime-value cohort from its advertising pipeline.





Ongoing litigation and emerging regulation may require significant platform redesign, and could reduce user engagement, limit behavioral data collection, increase compliance costs, and weaken advertising-targeting efficiency. Approximately 98% of Meta's revenue is derived from advertising and material changes to engagement metrics or data availability may directly affect revenue growth and operating margins.

The resolution highlights a striking contradiction at the heart of Meta's pay structure. On the same day as the second jury verdict, Meta filed an executive bonus plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars for each executive, which can only be fully realized if the company reaches a $9 trillion market capitalization — roughly 500% growth — by 2031.

"Meta's bonus plans reward exponential growth which will also result in the exponential growth of harms to children," said Dr. Lisette Cooper, a senior executive in the financial services industry. "Meta platforms pose physical and psychological risks that many children and teens are unprepared for, including sextortion and grooming, hate group recruitment, human trafficking, cyberbullying and harassment, exposure to sexual or violent content, invasion of privacy, body shaming, self-harm content, and financial scams. Internal company documents released during the recent lawsuits show that Meta executives knew that harm was being done and did little or nothing to stop it."

Properly incorporating nonfinancial performance measures into executive compensation helps align company commitments and practice. Numerous large-cap companies link safety performance directly to executive bonuses in sectors where safety risk is existential, such as energy, mining and pharmaceuticals. "Meta operates in a sector where the child safety risk is now producing nine-figure jury verdicts," said Michael Passoff, CEO of Proxy Impact. "Making child safety financially significant to leadership isn't just an ethical position — it's long-term value protection."

"The financial argument for linking Meta executive pay to child safety outcomes is unusually strong," added Passoff. "Concern about child safety is not going away. Meta is facing potentially billions of dollars in legal fines and regulatory penalties, and it has the data — such as harassment reports, user time, and underage account removals — allowing child safety performance to be measured precisely enough to serve as a compensation metric."

Investors have raised child-safety concerns with Meta since 2019. Child-safety shareholder proposals at Meta have earned support of up to 59% of the independent (non-management-controlled) vote. In 2024, an investor coalition representing $3.6 trillion in assets under management wrote to Meta and identified child protection as one of its top concerns, and specifically cited the absence of performance-based pay conditions as a governance failure.

About Proxy Impact

Proxy Impact provides shareholder engagement and proxy voting services that promote sustainable and responsible business practices. www.proxyimpact.com

Media Contact:

Laura Simpson

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SOURCE Proxy Impact