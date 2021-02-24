Proxy Listening Experience Helps Battle Zoom Fatigue

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alango Technologies announced that a new model called BeHear® PROXY has been added to its line of hearing enhancement solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent preference to shelter at home have driven remote working, virtual communications and TV watching through the roof. It turns out that virtual communication is stressful for the brain and over-use of these platforms can create a type of tiredness, worry, or burnout which has been coined "Zoom fatigue".

BeHear PROXY Neck Speaker Alleviates Zoom Fatigue

BeHear's PROXY can help alleviate some of the stress of Zoom fatigue by creating a comfortable, customized, immersive listening experience. Straining to hear and the need to focus almost entirely on vocals (in contrast to an in-person interaction that provides many more visual cues) is a major factor in Zoom fatigue. PROXY connects to the audio source to deliver sound in close proximity (get it?) to the ears, while Alango's advanced hearing enhancement technology clarifies dialogue and customizes amplification based on the wearer's unique hearing profile.

PROXY's ergonomic form factor rests lightly on the shoulders, emitting rich surround sound enhanced by Alango's technology. This enables the wearer to enjoy high quality sound without having anything in the ears, worrying that earbuds will fall out or getting hot from over-the-ears headphones. Ears-free is a different and cool way to listen but the true beauty in PROXY is the customization capabilities.

Alango's audio experts designed the product to produce an individualized hearing profile for every user, including those who are hard of hearing. BeHear PROXY can be used with hearing aids, or as a back-up hearing amplifier to relieve hearing aid fatigue. Amplification can be ~20% stronger than that of a mobile phone or computer speaker – but it is applied only where and when needed, according to the user's hearing profile. Amplification on its own just makes everything louder. The BeHear magic is in custom fitting the sound to each user and supporting their individual hearing needs.

"We developed BeHear PROXY to create a new hearing experience, to make life sound better when watching TV and participating in mobile and video calls," notes Alango's CEO and Founder, Dr. Alexander Goldin. "In these difficult times, it's good to be able to alleviate the stress of Zoom fatigue and straining to hear. Why not pamper yourself with a comfortable and satisfying listening experience?"

BeHear PROXY also includes extractable earbuds that support personal sound amplification for live conversations. The earbuds are also useful for private listening during mobile phone and video calls, or while watching television when others are present but not engaged. BeHear PROXY can pair simultaneously via Bluetooth to two different devices, such as a smartphone and a computer.

For more information visit www.WearAndHear.com.

About Alango Technologies

Alango Technologies, Ltd. (www.alango.com) has been developing sound enhancement technologies since 2002, selling over 50 million software licenses that improve the audio experience in automotive, entertainment, and smart home applications around the world. Realizing the importance and opportunity of combining the sound enhancement technology found in hearing aids with the advances and costs in the consumer electronics world, the Company is now using its field-proven expertise in sound technology to create products for personal hearing enhancement: the "BeHear" product line (www.WearAndHear.com).

BeHear and Wear & Hear are registered trademarks of Alango Technologies, Ltd. in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Video: https://youtu.be/VbfZnY7v6vU

SOURCE Alango Technologies