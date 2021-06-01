Proxyclick Introduces Desk Booking Solution For The Hybrid Workplace

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS and SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxyclick today launched "Desk Booking," a new enhancement within its cloud-based visitor management platform that allows employees to book a desk or workspace before arriving to the office. Now, enterprise organizations can better manage and partition their office space to enable better collaboration, and to provide employees the safety and comfort they need to collaborate in the workplace.

According to research by McKinsey, 47 percent of employees feel that a lack of clear vision or plan is causing anxiety about returning to work post-pandemic . Desk Booking addresses these concerns by allowing enterprise companies to spread their team out across the workspace as needed. Colleagues can also use the new feature to see who is in the office that day and increase their productivity by coordinating work schedules with their teammates. Desk booking also provides occupancy information that can support contact tracing if needed.

"From speaking with our customers, we know there are high levels of uncertainty around employees returning to their offices and specifically fears about potentially being exposed to COVID-19," said Gregory Blondeau, CEO, Proxyclick. "This is having a direct impact on workforce collaboration and, in some cases, is causing a decrease in productivity and job satisfaction. Desk Booking is designed to ease any concerns so employees can focus on their work—without worrying about their health and safety."

With Desk Booking, Proxyclick administrators at enterprise organizations can:

Create multiple spaces inside a workplace

Support occupancy controls to enforce social distancing

Set the number of desks—or free standing areas—available in those spaces

Provide an image to show the layout of the space to the user when booking

Enforce the privacy of booked users by setting policies to anonymize identities

Better support contact tracing

With Desk Booking, employees, contractors and visitors can:

Select the space or desk they want to book and reserve it

See the full list of desks at their workspace, along with those that are free

See which of their colleagues has booked a desk on the day (note: but only if the admin has not enabled the 'Hide employee name' feature)

Cancel a desk booking by returning to the booking screen for that location

